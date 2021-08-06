641 Vista Ln

BEAUTIFUL must see 2 bedroom,2.5 bath Townhouse w/ garage~1st floor offers newly finished hardwood flooring throughout hallway, living room, dining area and kitchen~granite countertops and upgraded cherry cabinets; gas fireplace~Enjoy your morning coffee on the covered deck (trex decking and vinyl railings) overlooking greenery/common area~More living space in the large finished lower level which can be used for game room, exercise, playroom, office or whatever you desire and offers closets galore, laminate wood flooring and laundry room. Second floor offers a huge Master Suite with electric fireplace~could make it 3 bdrm home~walk in closet with organizers, master bath with jacuzzi tub; large 2nd bedroom,balcony and alcove for office~The Gables is a great community which abuts the Ames Nowell State Park offering a clubhouse, fitness, tennis/basketball,putting green~Updates:newly refinished hardwood flooring, new water tank, painting throughout~Nothing to do but move in!
Comments / 0