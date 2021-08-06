825 Road 159

Welcome Home to this 1895 Antique Colonial that has been recently updated in beautiful, Pomfret, CT. This home has 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, a beautiful eat-in kitchen with wood beams, granite counters, a large island, double wall ovens, and a brand-new kitchen floor. You will also appreciate a very spacious living room with fireplace, formal dining room, den with built-ins, a three-season room that overlooks the pristine grounds, mudroom, laundry room. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout along with new Berber rug at the second-floor stair landing, and rooms that have been freshly painted.This property is absolutely a rare find. With almost 37 acres of land that is surrounded by meticulously made stone walls along the perimeter, you will enjoy your natural spring pond that is full of Bass for your fishing pleasure, an in-ground, saltwater pool with pool house, trails, garden areas, five outbuildings including a barn, 6 stall horse stable with tack and feed room and a professional woodworking shop that is a must-see. This property has been used as a Horse Property and also a place for sheep, donkeys, and chickens, with 2 fenced-in pastures. Whether it is fishing, swimming, hiking, snowshoeing, snowmobiling, or horseback riding, you will enjoy this property throughout all 4 seasons. 1:15 to Boston, 2.5 hours to New York, and 50 min to Providence RI. Come and tour this home and walk the grounds. You will be glad you did.