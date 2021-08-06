402 S 11TH ST
Rare historic tree area home that has been meticulously cared for and preserved. Enjoy the serenity of the park like setting on its corner lot from your covered front porch, upstairs balcony or from the natural gas fire pit. Upgrades and exquisite details throughout. Hardwood floors, granite tile counter tops, pocket doors and ample storage. One car garage, storage shed and sprinkler system. Home was recently painted with a new garage roof. Come look for yourself and fall in love with this unique gem.www.cheyennehomestore.com
