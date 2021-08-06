Cancel
6700 Painted Rock Tr

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLike new townhome built in 2018. Spacious kitchen including great cabinet storage, large counter space and pantry. You'll love the great room which is perfect for entertaining. Upstairs includes 3 bedrooms, w/ a master suite, & laundry. Basement has an additional family room, bedroom and bathroom. This home has air conditioning, landscaped front & back with sprinkler system and a back deck!

