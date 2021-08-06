Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

5106 Cable Ave

cheyennehomestore.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDiscover the pleasure of home ownership with this delightful bi-level located in a desirable neighborhood. 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage, living room, family room with fireplace and wet bar, large laundry room, and a storage room. Convenient location for shopping. Listing courtesy of #1 Properties. © 2021 Cheyenne...

www.cheyennehomestore.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cheyenne Mls Idx#Re Max Capitol Properties
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
MLScheyennehomestore.com

5448 Walker Rd

Clean and Well Maintained Country Club Square Townhome! Rare ranch-style unit! Gas fireplace! Large master bedroom with ensuite half-bath! Updated kitchen appliances! Finished basement with huge family room, office/den and 3rd bedroom with 3/4 bath! Updated furnace and water heater! Fabulous covered patio! oversized 2-car detached garage with opener and workspaces! Great corner unit close to everything! Central AC!
MLScheyennehomestore.com

3202 Boxelder Dr

Charming family home on a spacious corner lot peppered with mature trees, youll also find beautiful flagstone, brick and large angular stone landscaping upon arrival. Step inside where youll find intentionally designed living space, an enormous 2nd master bedroom in the basement and an additional 5th non-egress bedroom with a walk-in closet and new flooring in the family room. Dazzling newly refinished hardwood floors, eat-in kitchen, outdoor sitting areas with hookup for hot tub and a covered patio.
MLScheyennehomestore.com

603 Rodeo Ave

Looking for Western Hills: Central Triad? Here it is - a 5 bedroom, 3 bath, 3 car garage updated home with a large fenced yard. Live large in the remodeled kitchen, formal dining room, and inviting living room with a stacked rock fireplace. The walk-out basement is home to an ample family room, huge pantry & storage room. See it today!
MLScheyennehomestore.com

3123 Thomes Ave

Charming historic home! The covered front porch welcomes you in to a spacious living room and dining room. Windows surround the space making it warm and inviting. Large kitchen w/ big pantry, master bedroom w/ walk- in closet and updated bathroom on the main floor. Details of wood trim and tall ceilings make this home unique. Wood floors are waiting to be revealed. Finished attic makes the perfect guest suite or office. Fenced yard with extra parking off the ally. Close to downtown, parks and FE Warren AFB.
MLScheyennehomestore.com

4635 E 13TH ST

Cozy 2 bedroom corner townhome in a quiet neighborhood that is close to schools, shopping, eating, and the interstate. Great starter home for newly married couple or a small family. It would also make an amazing rental/airBNB. Newly remodeled kitchen with all new appliances. Listing courtesy of Re/Max Capitol Properties....
MLScheyennehomestore.com

4516 Ocean Loop

Fantastic bi-level home in northern Cheyenne. This recently remodeled home is a dream for storage; includes a spacious attached heated garage, a detached 2 car tandem heated shop with pneumatic air hookups, plenty of off street parking for an RV and two additional storage outbuildings. Lots of shade in the back yard from the mature trees. Interior has been redone throughout! Wonderful home at a great price!
MLScheyennehomestore.com

6108 Shannon Ave

Don't miss this home with loads of potential in a great location! It boasts 3 beds, 2 baths, central A/C and a 1 car garage on a large lot. Great starter home or investment property! Pictures coming Thursday, 8/19. Listing courtesy of Re/Max Capitol Properties. © 2021 Cheyenne MLS. Information...
MLScheyennehomestore.com

4210 Fillmore Ave

CHARMING TOWNHOUSE IN A QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD! This home Features 3 bed, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage, walk-in closets, main floor master suite, covered patio, fenced yard, with sprinkler system. Washer and Dryer included in sale. THIS IS THE HOUSE YOU WILL WANT TO CALL HOME!. Listing courtesy of Peak Properties,...
MLScheyennehomestore.com

776 Hyde Merritt Rd

Peace & Serenity on this beautiful Wyoming property! The Views are to die for! Best of so many worlds, 15 mins. to fishing, 15 mins. to town & an abundance of wildlife. All located on one level living! Horse property with loafing shed, fenced pastures, rock formations. Quality manufactured home. Huge kitchen opens to living room with lots of cabinets. Blaze King wood stove heats the entire home. Brand New Carpet, and fresh paint. Don't miss out. Call today for your personal showing.
MLScheyennehomestore.com

4607 Oasis St

This immaculate home has been completely remodeled! You can enjoy the amazing views that overlook Cheyenne and its 2 acres from the large deck. The beautiful master suite has a big walk-in closet and a 5 piece bathroom. There is 1 additional bathroom and 2 bedrooms. This home is perfect for entertaining with its open concept design.
MLScheyennehomestore.com

300 Maddies Way

This is the unicorn of South Park Estates... this has a Walk Out Basement ready for you to finish into a family room, bedroom or both with rough-in for a bath too! Nice upgrades... AC, Remodeled Kitchen, Walk-in Master shower. Backs up to open area so you don't have any neighbors behind you. French door leading to deck covering patio leading to 2,000sqft fenced backyard too! Of the 200+ homes in South Park there are only around 30 units with basements. Great opportunity! Needs a little TLC to finish it up!
MLScheyennehomestore.com

110 W 3RD AVE

Beautiful Avenues home ready for you to call home! This gorgeous home features 3 bedrooms and 2 baths all on the main level. Huge master bedroom with a nice master bath that could be made and used as a mother in law suite.. Astonishing hardwood floors beautiful granite counter tops, new paint, new water heater and a new roof as well. New privacy fence in the back yard. A nice sitting covered deck in the back with nice mature landscaping on a drip system. Relax in the jetted tub after a long day!
Real Estateoucampus.org

8245 N 27th Ave

1x1 Trilogy - Experience what True Living should be - Trilogy - This home comes adorned with dark rose wood cabinets with soft touch drawers. Deep black and rose accents on the granite throughout your home. Recessed lighting, high neck faucets and energy star appliances are just a few of the finer touches you will experience. Full size washer and dryer, bow front tub and shower curtain with crisp clean lighting accent your new modern home.
MLScheyennehomestore.com

2721 Van Lennen Ave

Great investment property! close to downtown & hospital. Remodeled in 2016, main house is very well cared for & has 3 beds, 2 baths, and a 1 car detached garage. Wet bar in the basement. Guest house was gutted to the studs & remodeled this year. 816 sqft & has 1 bed, 1 bath, and alley access with separate entrance. New furnace, tankless water heater, modern finishes. Granite kitchen counters will be installed in guest house before closing. You don't want to miss this unique property!
Real Estatehometeamne.com

5916 HAVELOCK Ave

Cozy one bedroom cottage in historic Havelock. City bus in front of house. Walk to restaurants, shopping and services in Havelock business district. New exterior vinyl siding, clad trim and gutters. Interior freshly painted and ready for new owner or tenant to move in.
Plattsmouth, NEhometeamne.com

245 11th Ave

Hurry out to this beautiful ranch located in Plattsmouth! This home features an open concept floorplan with a modern kitchen offering custom cabinets, stainless steel appliances and a large kitchen island with seating! The main floor was repainted in June 2021. The unfinished basement offers opportunity to add an additional bedroom, bathroom and a large entertaining space! This home is within walking distance to a private, treed area, a park and downtown Plattsmouth! This won't last long!
Real Estatewichitahometeam.com

1147 N Emporia Ave

This property will be offered via a sealed-bid auction. Details and requirements regarding the submission of bids are described in the Terms and Conditions, available under the Downloads section. Please contact Braden McCurdywith any questions regarding the process. All sealed-bid submissions are DUE NO LATER than September 7th, 2021at 1:00 PMCST. | Showings are available upon request. SEALED BID!!!Don't miss out on this great investment opportunity to own an updated duplex just north of downtown Wichita!The commercial propertyto the north is also being offered viasealed bid!!! (1) 2-bedroom apartment and (1) 3-bedroom apartment Currently rented for $1,200 total, but the tenant will vacate before closing Exterior painted in the last year Kitchens have been updated with new cabinetry and countertops Bathrooms have been updated with new tile and vanities Beautiful hardwood floors throughout Fire escape from the upstairs unit, laundry room in the basement Parking area in the back Shared meters Tax amount is "to be determined due to the propertys current status as tax-exempt. | The property is currently occupied by a tenant.There is no written lease available for the property. The tenant will vacate before closing. *Buyer should verify school assignments as they are subject to change. The real estate is offered at public auction in its present, "as is where is condition and is accepted by the buyer without any expressed or implied warranties or representations from the seller or sellers agents. It is incumbent upon buyer to exercise buyers own due diligence, investigation, and evaluation of suitability of use for the real estate prior to bidding. It is buyers responsibility to have any and all desired inspections completed prior to bidding including, but not limited to, the following: roof; structure; termite; environmental; survey; encroachments; groundwater; flood designation; presence of lead-based paint or lead based paint hazards; presence of radon; presence of asbestos; presence of mold; electrical; appliances; heating; air conditioning; mechanical; plumbing (including water well, septic, or lagoon compliance); sex offender registry information; flight patterns, or any other desired inspection. Any information provided or to be provided by seller or sellers agents was obtained from a variety of sources and neither seller nor sellers agents have made any independent investigation or verification of such information and make no representation as to the accuracy or completeness of such information. Auction announcements take precedence over anything previously stated or printed. Total purchase price will include a 10% buyers premium ($1,500.00 minimum) added to the final bid. Property available to preview by appointment. Earnest money is due from the high bidder at the auction in the form of cash, check, or immediately available, certified funds in the amount 7,500.
Real Estatewichitahometeam.com

422 N 1ST AVE

Very affordable 2 bedroom, 1 bath home with some original hardwood floors. Spacious and fenced backyard with detached garage and your own personal storm shelter. This information is not verified for authenticity or accuracy, is not guaranteed and may not reflect all real estate activity in the market. ©2021 South Central Kansas Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. IDX information provided is for consumers' personal, non-commercial use and may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing. Data last updated: 2021-08-12T00:00:41.737.
Takoma Park, MDthemunchonline.com

717 Devonshire Ave.

Gracious and Spacious in Takoma Park! - Updated and expanded colonial located in the City of Takoma Park. Huge family room addition, great kitchen, handsome wood floors, first floor office, formal living and dining rooms, finished basement, deck, and fenced yard... 1.5 Miles to Takoma Park METRO. 3/4 Mile to...
MLScheyennehomestore.com

2619 Central Ave

This meticulously maintained, fully remodeled home, is located right in the heart of Cheyenne near all of the downtown amenities. The backyard features beautiful landscaping and plenty of space for entertaining. It is easy to see that this home has been loved and well cared for. Listing courtesy of Exp...

Comments / 0

Community Policy