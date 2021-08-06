Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MileHighHuddle

Broncos 53-Man Roster Projection a Week into Training Camp

By Erick Trickel
Posted by 
MileHighHuddle
MileHighHuddle
 5 days ago

One week down and a month to go and the Denver Broncos training camp is set to have two more practices before heading to Minnesota to hold joint sessions with the Vikings. Denver's first preseason game is fast approaching and with that comes an even better chance to evaluate the players.

In this first week, there have been many players that have stood out. Fortunately, there's still a lot time left for a lot of players to rebound and make a push for the roster. As things stand now, however, the roster is taking shape.

Here's a stab at the Broncos' 53-man roster with the data of one week of camp to factor it.

Writers note: This was done in collaboration with Mile High Huddle's Lance Sanderson and James Campbell to narrow it down. This is based mostly on how the players have looked so far in camp.

Quarterbacks: 2

Players: Drew Lock, Teddy Bridgewater

So far in practice, the quarterback competition is extremely close. It seems that Lock has a slight lead, which is why he is the projected starter currently. The preseason games are going to be very telling and influential with who wins the starting job.

While it seems the Broncos will keep three quarterbacks, other positions just seem to offer more value at this point of training camp. Lock and Bridgewater are the clear top-two guys and both have had their strong moments, which is why only two QBs make the cut.

Running Backs: 3

Players: Melvin Gordon, Javonte Williams, Mike Boone

Camp is still young, but the pecking order at running back has been made completely clear. There is the top-three and then everyone else lagging behind. There could be a choice to keep more running backs, but seems more likely they come via the practice squad.

Gordon looks even better than he did last year and seems like a man on a mission as he holds onto the top spot. The rookie Williams is clearly the No. 2 guy and has really impressed in camp early, while Boone is cracking the starting lineup on special teams as the returner.

Between the three, Denver has a wide range of skill-sets and can really rotate them to catch defenses off guard. It will be interesting to see how the usage allotment falls for Gordon and Williams early in the season, compared to the second half of the season.

Wide Receivers: 6

Players: Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, KJ Hamler, Tim Patrick, Trinity Benson, Kendall Hinton

The first four are pretty much put in sharpie to make the roster. Sutton is returning from a missed year, but he is expected to bounce back. Jeudy and Hamler are a year removed from being the team's first and second-round picks, while Patrick has been a consistent performer for the Broncos.

After that, things get choppy, especially with how the first week of practice unfolded. Tyrie Cleveland was often written in to make the 53, but after at least one drop per day for the first five practices, he got hurt and is now missing time. That opened up a spot.

Both Benson and Hinton have really been impressive early in camp, and both can be traced back to having pretty good OTA and minicamp performances. They're making a strong case for the roster, but it is doubtful Denver keeps more than six receivers.

Opening up the sixth spot was replacing Diontae Spencer with Hinton and Benson. While Spencer is a solid returner, he doesn’t offer up much of anything on offense. With Boone poised to take over the returner job, there just wasn’t a spot for Spencer.

That allowed both Benson and Hinton to make the roster, however, they both need to keep performing. With there being three preseason games and a few weeks left before the big cut-down day, they both can still lose their spot.

Tight End: 3

Players: Noah Fant, Albert Okwuegbunam, Eric Saubert

Denver has a lot of bodies at tight end but outside of these three, none of them have consistently been impressing in camp. Both Fant and Okwuegbunam have plenty of potential, but Saubert is the veteran of the group.

With these three, Denver would have a lot of big-play potential because of the skill-sets Fant and Okwuegbunam bring to the table. Saubert is a reliable blocker, but really has stepped up his game as a receiver and it has shown so far in camp.

Offensive Line: 10

Players: Garett Bolles, Dalton Risner, Lloyd Cushenberry III, Graham Glasgow, Bobby Massie, Calvin Anderson, Austin Schlottmann, Quinn Meinerz, Netane Muti, Cameron Fleming

Projecting the Broncos' offensive line is pretty easy, except for the starting and backup right tackle. The Broncos have their main starting four, four key reserves, and the last two are fighting for a job.

Right now, Denver's first-string offensive line is Bolles, Risner, Cushenberry, and Glasgow with either Anderson or Massie at right tackle. Whoever loses that RT job will be the backup swing tackle.

As for the reserves, there are four, including Schlottmann, Muti, Meinerz, and Fleming, all of whom seem to have a lead over the other offensive linemen on the roster. So outside of who the starting right tackle is, this position is rather easy to project.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Defensive Line: 6

Players: Shelby Harris, Mike Purcell, Dre’Mont Jones, McTelvin Agim, DeShawn Williams, Marquiss Spencer

Much like the offensive line, the defensive line is easy to project with only one spot really up for grabs. That spot depends on whether the Broncos decide to keep a sixth defensive lineman, or use it for somewhere else.

That final spot is between Spencer and free-agent acquisition Shemar Stephen. Spencer is younger and has really been impressing the coaches so far in camp. Meanwhile, Stephen is just another guy so the upside for Spencer lands him the edge at this time.

Edge Defenders: 5

Players: Von Miller, Bradley Chubb, Malik Reed, Jonathon Cooper, Andre Mintze

This was one position that was heavily debated and it was keeping that fifth edge rusher. The top-three — Chubb, Miller, and Reed — are written in stone to make the roster and Cooper has made a strong push for it.

The debate came down to keeping four or five edge rushers. What got Mintze over the hump was how well he's been practicing. Actually making it or not will really come down to how he does in the preseason games and whether he can carry his showings from practice to games.

Inside Linebackers: 5

Players: Alexander Johnson, Josey Jewell, Justin Strnad, Baron Browning, Josh Watson

There is no debate among the top-dfour off-ball linebackers. Johnson and Jewell will be the starters and Strnad has really come along in camp to make the roster as well. Browning makes it because of his third-round draft pedigree as he's been M.I.A. dealing with an injury. The rookie has yet to practice.

It's likely Denver keeps at least five linebackers, so that fifth spot is tough because of special teams. A linebacker is one of the Broncos' core special teams players and Watson is set to take that role with Joe Jones departing earlier this year. Peter Kalambayi could push for it, but the edge went to Watson because of his experience in the defensive scheme.

Cornerbacks: 6

Players: Kyle Fuller, Ronald Darby, Bryce Callahan, Patrick Surtain II, Michael Ojemudia, Kary Vincent, Jr.

The only question here was about the sixth corner spot, and it is likely the Broncos keep six corners. The first five are all basically locked to make the roster and with them, the Broncos have a lot of versatility in what they can do with their coverage looks.

That sixth spot, however, was tough because Vincent has barely practiced due to being on the COVID list and then got hurt. The debate was keeping Rojesterman Farris over Vincent because Farris caught attention right away after joining the team by picking off multiple passes. For now, it was decided on Vincent simply because of how new Farris is to the roster.

Safeties: 4

Players: Justin Simmons, Kareem Jackson, Caden Sterns, Jamar Johnson

There was some debate here about keeping four or five safeties. This is where Mintze making the roster subtracted from P.J. Locke being able to. Locke was that 54th player. This came down to roster math.

Obviously, Jackson and Simmons are going to make the roster as they are one of the best duos in the NFL. Sterns has been super impressive as a rookie in camp already, which lands him here. That leaves Johnson who triggered some debate here.

Johnson has yet to practice, but he was catching attention in OTAs and mini-camp and making it just off that for now. If he doesn’t return to practice before the first preseason game, his spot could be in jeopardy. Just because he was a Day 3 draft pick isn’t enough to guarantee him a spot.

Special Teams: 3

Players: Brandon McManus (K), Sam Martin (P), Jacob Bobenmoyer (LS)

Denver has three special teams players on the roster and really doesn’t have a competition going at any of them. Without any competition, these three win by default.

Practice Squad

Brett Rypien | QB: While he doesn’t make the roster, he does make the practice squad. Rypien isn’t really needed on the roster and Denver can protect him on the practice squad. This gives them some versatility with the roster math.

LeVante Bellamy | RB: There will be one running back kept on the practice squad, at least, and Bellamy makes the most sense. He has made some plays in camp and while Royce Freeman has as well, Freeman probably gets a shot elsewhere.

Tyrie Cleveland | WR: If Cleveland can come back from his injury, cure his case of the drops, he can make a strong push for the roster. He offers up special teams play as well as a role on offense, but he has a lot of ground he has to make up.

Seth Williams | WR: While he has made a couple of plays in camp, the rookie sixth-rounder needs a lot of development. Right now, he is a niche offensive player with a lot of needed development. A year on the practice squad to put him in a position to compete next year to replace whoever leaves between Sutton and Patrick seems to be the path.

Andrew Beck | TE/FB: Denver went shorthanded at tight end with only three, but Beck makes it to the practice squad. He can double as a fullback and help on special teams if needed with an easy call-up.

Quinn Bailey | OL: While he has had a lot of chances as a tackle, Bailey can also play inside. That versatility can be big, especially later in the season if injuries start to pile up.

Drew Himmelmann | OT: The undrafted rookie is a pure tackle, while Bailey is more versatile, which is why they both made it. This gives another tackle for O-line coach Mike Munchak to develop, and there is a lot about Himmelmann to like, especially with his size.

Brett Jones | IOL: It is typical for teams to keep interior offensive linemen and it came down to Jones and Nolan Laufenberg. Jones has the experience and he'd be kept mainly as a center behind two young guys for a little extra insurance.

Deyon Sizer | DL: The Broncos coaching staff seems to really like Sizer, but there are multiple defensive linemen to chose from. Sizer being the coaches' guy is why he made it at this point.

Derrek Tuszka | OLB: The old toy lost out to the shiny new one when it came to making the roster. Tuszka has potential, but he still needs work. With Denver potentially losing Reed and Miller next offseason, Tuszka is worth keeping to try and develop.

Curtis Robinson | LB: With potential on special teams and really growing pretty quickly on defense, there is a lot there to keep Robinson on the practice squad. He also had the most impressive interception of camp so far with a leaping one-handed grab.

Mac McCain III | CB: While he has been dealing with an injury, he's been praised for how quickly he picked things up and his upside. If the coaches really believe in that upside, it is easy to see him make it on the practice squad.

Rojesterman Farris | CB: This might be bold as he has just joined the team, but Farris made a huge impact right away and quickly ascended on defense. There was a debate about Farris or Vincent, and Vincent only won because Farris is so new to the team.

Trey Marshall | S: Marshall seems to be falling behind at safety, but he still knows the scheme and a decent special teams ability. While he fell as the sixth safety, there is enough third-phase ability to keep him just in case of an injury.

P.J. Locke | S: Locke really showed to be a reliable special teams player last year and has supposedly made steps to make a push for the roster. He almost made it this time, but it came down to a numbers game. This was the last cut made and why he lands on the practice squad.

Dionte Spencer | WR/PR: Right now, he just hasn’t shown the improvements to be more than a returner and Boone can replace that. However, there isn’t another reliable returner option with Hamler struggling to cleanly field punts. That is enough to keep Spencer around on the practice squad.

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!

Comments / 0

MileHighHuddle

MileHighHuddle

Denver, CO
239
Followers
503
Post
55K+
Views
ABOUT

MileHighHuddle is a FanNation channel covering the Denver Broncos

IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Nfl#Mile High Huddle#Lock#Tyrie Cleveland#Ota#Bolles Risner#Rt
Related
Posted by
MileHighHuddle

Broncos Camp: 9 Risers & 8 Fallers Through 10 Days

Every year, NFL players audition to make a roster in training camp, which is happening right now with the Denver Broncos. There have been many unexpected Broncos really making a jump forward as they push for a spot. But, of course, for every player rising, there has to be one falling.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Lamar Jackson issues continue to mount for Ravens

It has been a rough start to training camp for Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. Jackson missed time due to COVID-19 and then made some questionable comments about vaccination. A few of Jackson’s weapons have dealt with their own health issues, and now first-round pick Rashod Bateman just got hurt at Tuesday’s practice and didn’t return.
Posted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Saquon Barkley News

New York Giants fans woke up to some big Saquon Barkley news on Monday morning. According to a report from Paul Schwartz of the New York Post, the superstar running back is set to return to the Giants this week. Barkley, who missed most of the 2020 season with a...
USA Today

Photos: Peyton Manning visits Broncos training camp practice

Before traveling to Canton, Ohio for his Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony this weekend, former quarterback Peyton Manning stopped by the UCHealth Training Center to observe a Denver Broncos training camp practice. Manning spoke with several players and coaches, including quarterback Drew Lock. Manning, of course, also took...
NFLESPN

Jacksonville Jaguars' 53-man roster projection: Three QBs but no Tim Tebow

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars opened training camp Tuesday at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida. The Jaguars finished the 2020 season 1-15 to earn the No. 1 overall pick, which they used on quarterback Trevor Lawrence. The Jaguars have lost 10 or more games in nine of the past 10 seasons and have made the playoffs just once since 2007, so owner Shad Khan hired Urban Meyer, who won three national titles at Florida and Ohio State, to turn around his franchise.
NFLPatsFans.com

Patriots News August 8, 53-man Roster Projection 2.0

Good morning, here is your Sunday Patriots news 8-8, with training camp well underway, there are several areas where the Patriots are already having some positional battles that are worth watching. We’ll have more of those below. The Patriots had Saturday off and return to action, later this morning. Be...
NFLPosted by
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Rookie WR Could Be on Roster Bubble

For those in the group foreseeing the sure-fire addition of Ihmir Smith-Marsette to the 53-man roster of the Minnesota Vikings, perhaps it’s time to hedge bets. A wide receiver from the University of Iowa drafted in April, the 5th-Round Smith-Marsette seems like the type of player that will make the team. Yet this year, the Vikings are experiencing several wide receivers making an impact at training camp.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Former NFL Quarterback Alex Smith Lands New Job

Former NFL quarterback Alex Smith has reportedly landed a new job. Smith, who made one of the most-inspiring comebacks in NFL history, retired from the league following the 2020 season. However, he’s taken a new job that will keep him close to the sport. According to New York Post sports...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

New England Patriots Release Veteran Running Back

The New England Patriots running back room got just a bit smaller as the organization released a two-time Super Bowl champion on Tuesday afternoon. According to Jeff Howe of The Athletic, the Patriots released 30-year-old Tyler Gaffney on Tuesday in order to sign 24-year-old defensive back Malik Gant. With New England’s depth at running back pretty much squared away, Bill Belichick opted to trim the position and add another player to the secondary.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

San Francisco 49ers Release Notable Wide Receiver

The San Francisco 49ers are continuing to tweak their roster ahead of their upcoming preseason games. Unfortunately, those roster tweaks have now spelled the end for one former top-10 pick. On Wednesday, the 49ers released wide receiver Kevin White, the former No. 7 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft....
NFLPosted by
The Spun

The NFL Wants To Enforce 1 Penalty More Strictly

On Tuesday, the NFL released its annual rule change and points of emphasis video. One of the most notable points of emphasis for the 2021 season centers around more “strictly” enforced penalties for taunting. Officials have been instructed to keep a close eye on taunting acts, something the league claims...
NFLESPN

Chicago Bears' 53-man roster projection heavy at QB to help Justin Fields

QUARTERBACK (3): Andy Dalton, Justin Fields, Nick Foles. Dalton is the Week 1 starter and Fields is the future. General manager Ryan Pace could trade Foles to a quarterback-needy team in the preseason, but -- at least publicly -- the Bears sound like they expect to have Foles on the roster in 2021.
ESPN

New York Giants' 53-man roster projection features impressive receiver depth

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- The New York Giants opened training camp on Tuesday at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Giants finished the 2020 season 6-10, which was almost good enough to win the NFC East. It was still their fourth straight season with double-digit losses, even if they did show improvement in their first year under coach Joe Judge.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Cowboys Tight End Reportedly Injured At Practice Today

The Dallas Cowboys could be a bit shorthanded at tight end when they face the Arizona Cardinals this Friday night. According to NFL Network reporter Jane Slater, Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz suffered an ankle injury during practice this Wednesday. The injury isn’t expected to be severe. “Cowboys TE Dalton...
NFLESPN

Indianapolis Colts' 53-man roster projection includes more O-line depth, another starting QB

The Indianapolis Colts open training camp Wednesday in Westfield, Indiana. Coming off just their second playoff appearance since 2014, the Colts hope Carson Wentz will stop the revolving door at quarterback. He's replacing the retired Philip Rivers, who replaced the ineffective Jacoby Brissett, who replaced the retired Andrew Luck, who returned after missing the 2017 season.
Yardbarker

53-Man Roster Projection: S Sam Franklin Player Profile

NFL Stats: 23 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 QB hit, 1 PBU. Franklin signed with the Panthers as an undrafted free agent last year but impressed the coaching staff early on and even made four starts. He totaled 23 tackles, one sack, one pass breakup, one tackle for loss, and one QB hit. Although Kenny Robinson may be more skilled, Franklin is ahead of him in terms of experience, so I would give him the edge to be Chinn's backup to begin the year and possibly take over as the starter at some point.
NFLPosted by
Front Office Sports

Details Emerge Surrounding Raiders Exodus As Investigation Launches

The reasons behind the departure of four Las Vegas Raiders executives this summer remain largely unknown outside the organization, although some details have begun to emerge. The exits come as the team has launched an internal investigation, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Front Office Sports. That investigation — which is being assisted by lawyers outside the club — is a factor in why the Raiders haven’t publicly disclosed the reasons for those departures.

Comments / 0

Community Policy