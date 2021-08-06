Navalny organizations officially banned in Russia

Russia on Tuesday opened a criminal investigation against two exiled allies of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalni, for raising funds for organizations that Moscow has declared “extremists”, the Russian Investigation Committee has reported. The case was opened against Leonid Volkov and Ivan Zhdanov, in addition to other people, the law enforcement agency said in a statement. This summer, a Russian court called Navalni’s political movement an extremist amid an opposition offensive. The regulations, which effectively came into force last week, prohibit financial donations to the Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK) and political movements linked to the imprisoned dissident. Volkov and Zhdanov declared the continuation of the illegal activity [de las organizaciones declaradas extremistas] and they organized a fundraiser, “says the note.