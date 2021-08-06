Cancel
Navalny organizations officially banned in Russia

By uadmin
Rebel Yell
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Moscow) The organizations of the imprisoned opponent Alexei Navalny, labeled “extremists” by Russian courts in June, were officially added to the list of organizations banned in Russia on Friday. According to this list, published on Friday on the website of the Russian Ministry of Justice, the Anti-Corruption Fund (FBK) of...

