Wilkes-barre, PA

61 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in county, no new deaths

WILKES-BARRE — The latest Department of Health report on Friday showed Luzerne County with 61 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths and the state reported 1,691 new cases. The county death count is at 832.

The county’s total cases are now at 32,690 since the pandemic began last year.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 18,826 cases and 486 deaths; Monroe County has 15,234 cases and 322 deaths.

The Department of Health Thursday confirmed there were 1,691 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,233,876.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of July 23–July 29 stood at 3.9% — up from 2.6% the prior week.

Vaccination distribution

According to the CDC, as of Aug. 5:

• Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

• 63.4% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

• Vaccine providers have administered 11,726,105 total vaccine doses as of Aug. 6.

• 5,751,738 people are fully vaccinated; with 20,372 vaccinations administered Aug. 5 and a seven-day moving average of more than 13,200 people per day receiving vaccinations.

To see a map of locations where you can get a vaccination go to the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.

A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.

Statewide data

There are 668 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 148 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients continues to increase again. The full 14-day moving average since the start of the pandemic can be found here.

As of 11:59 p.m. Aug.5, there were 8 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 27,898 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

There are 167,301 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 638 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 4,949,756 individuals who have tested negative to date.

Approximately 29,480 of total cases have been among health care workers.

