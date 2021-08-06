Cancel
Monroe, CT

Monroe firefighters extinguish fully involved house fire

By WLAD Newsroom
wlad.com
 6 days ago

Monroe firefighters responded to a house on Captains Hill Road early yesterday morning on a report of a blaze, with possible victims trapped. Firefighters quickly determined that no occupants or pets were in the home, which was heavily involved in fire on both floors and the attic. Crews deployed multiple attack lines and a ladder pipe to extinguish most of the flames within about 40 minutes and remained on scene knocking down smaller pockets of fire throughout the morning. 5 engines and 2 trucks were on scene with Trumbull and Newtown covering the volunteer's stations. EMS, Police and Red Cross provided support. The Fire Marshal is investigating the cause.

