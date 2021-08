Could (and should) the Jacksonville Jaguars trade second-year quarterback Gardner Minshew to the Dallas Cowboys?. Rookie Trevor Lawrence has been as good as advertised, and it looks like he’s the answer to the Jacksonville Jaguars’ quarterback woes. In fact, it might be a matter of time before head coach Urban Meyer names him the starter. This would leave Gardner Minshew as the primary back even though he’s had a solid training camp as well.