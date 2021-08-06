Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Taylor Swift Drops Full 'Red (Taylor's Version)' Track List & Collabs

By Taylor Fields
Posted by 
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Taylor Swift revealed the full track list for 'Red (Taylor's Version)' and the album's collaborations!

www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

68K+
Followers
9K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Ed Sheeran
Person
Phoebe Bridgers
Person
Chris Stapleton
Person
Mark Foster
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foster The People#Getty Images#Chrisstapleton#Phoebebridgers#Markfoster
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Daily Mail

Tennessee nurse shocks and confuses TikTok users with her VERY uncanny resemblance to Taylor Swift - and even has some viewers convinced the pop star does her laundry in the bathtub

Thousands of TikTok users were surprised and confused to come across a video of Taylor Swift explaining how she does her laundry in the bathtub — until realizing the woman in the video was just a very good lookalike. Ashley, the singer's Nashville, Tennessee-based doppelgänger, went viral last week with...
Brooklyn, NYNew Haven Register

2021 MTV VMAs: Justin Bieber, Megan Thee Stallion, Olivia Rodrigo Lead Nominations

Shortly after announcing the VMAs would be heading back to Brooklyn this year, MTV has revealed the 2021 nominees. Justin Bieber leads with seven nominations, with “Peaches” receiving nods for Best Pop, Best Collaboration, and Best Editing. Megan Thee Stallion follows with six nominations, with “WAP” sweeping up categories that include Video of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Collaboration.
Behind Viral Videoskiss951.com

People Can’t Believe This Tiktoker Isn’t Taylor Swift

First, TikTok discovers Jennifer Aniston’s doppelganger. A woman named Lisa (@she_plusthree) who looks exactly like Jenn Aniston, just with more tattoos! And now…someone who looks just like Taylor Swift?? It can’t be real…But it is!. You know what I mean?. Then, recently, TikTok discovered the 31-year-old singer doing her laundry...
Behind Viral VideosCinema Blend

Taylor Swift Fan Goes Viral On TikTok For Looking Exactly Like Taylor Swift

Why write nine studio albums, win 11 Grammy awards and headline shows around the world, when you already look like someone who has? There’s apparently a one in 135 chance that we all have a doppelgänger roaming around on Earth at the same time as we do and one TikTok user hit the jackpot since she shares a likeness with one of the most recognizable faces in the world: Taylor Swift.
CelebritiesPosted by
Y-105FM

Why Isn’t Taylor Swift’s ‘Fearless: Taylor’s Version’ Eligible for the Grammys?

Taylor Swift's Fearless: Taylor's Version will not be eligible for the 2022 Grammy Awards. The "Lover" singer has been hard at work re-recording her first six albums, as her former record label Big Machine owns the rights to the original recordings. It has been announced that her first re-release of Fearless: Taylor's Version will not be eligible for the Grammys nor Country Music Association Awards.
MusicJanesville Gazette

Get ready to cry: Phoebe Bridgers joins Taylor Swift’s reimagining of ‘Red’

Swifties, prepare to feel blue like you’ve never known while listening to “Red (Taylor’s Version),” featuring none other than the current queen of sad-girl rock, Phoebe Bridgers. In a cryptic, encoded message to fans, Taylor Swift announced Thursday on social media that the rerecorded edition of her fourth studio album...
Musicmix1079.com

Taylor Swift Won’t Be Happy Until We Are All Crying!!

Taylor Swift has already cemented herself (well… in my opinion) as the BEST songwriter of the last many years. Swift can pen a tune that will have you screaming “Yeah Girl, you don’t need that shady man” OR feeling nostalgic while thinking back to high school and holding hands in the backseat of your parent’s car AND even a great party song to sing at 2am with your friends on your birthday.
MusicHello Magazine

Taylor Swift shocks fans as she drops new project for special reason

Taylor Swift fans have been left over the moon as the singer-songwriter dropped a new song to celebrate the one-year anniversary of her album Folklore. The superstar took to social media on Saturday to share that she was releasing the original version of The Lakes, a bonus track from the Grammy-winning album.
Celebritiescountry1037fm.com

Taylor Swift’s “Red Taylor’s Version” To Feature The Heartbreaking Track “Ronan”

It’s no secret that Taylor Swift is recording all of her albums that are owned by her former record label Big Machine Records. Her reasons for this have been discussed time and time again. The first re-record “Fearless” came out this spring and as a long-time, die-hard Taylor fan it was everything I could have hoped for. The album featured all the original tracks, bonus tracks, unreleased “from the vault” songs, and the one-off track “Today For A Fairytale”. A few weeks ago Taylor announced that her next re-release would be 2012’s “Red”. Red will be released on November 19, 2021.
MusicThe Spokesman-Review

Teen’s summer music list includes Panic! At the Disco, the Weeknd and Taylor Swift

From Panic! At the Disco to Twenty One Pilots, here’s what I’m listening to right now this summer:. I first discovered Panic! At the Disco from the 2018 smash hit “High Hopes.” Brendon Urie’s move to pop in “Pray for the Wicked” proved to be a great decision with mainstream success in “Hey Look Ma, I Made It” and “Say Amen (Saturday Night),” as well, the album being solidified as one of my favorites with amazing vocals from Urie, a jazzy horn section, smooth orchestra and 11 unique songs that blend into one album of ambition, tales of Hollywood with Broadway flare and the elements of a party lifestyle that comes with “making it.”
CelebritiesPosted by
On Air with Ryan Seacrest

Taylor Swift Knows Exactly What She's Doing With New 'Red' Vault Teaser

Taylor Swift has shared a post, teasing new songs from the vault, and Swifties have reacted accordingly. On Thursday (August 5), the pop titan, 31, took to social media to share a brief video teaser, which shows leaves falling in front of a red vault housing a number of scrambled acronyms for as-yet-to-be released songs from her newly-recorded Red (Taylor’s Version) album. The set is scheduled to drop on November 19. "Level: casually cruel in the name of being honest," she captioned the post, referencing lyrics from the collection's fan-favorite "All Too Well." As expected, Swifties put on their detective hats and have marched forward to decode the clues and the chaos is all over the Twitterverse.

Comments / 0

Community Policy