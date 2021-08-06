Taylor Swift Drops Full 'Red (Taylor's Version)' Track List & Collabs

It’s no secret that Taylor Swift is recording all of her albums that are owned by her former record label Big Machine Records. Her reasons for this have been discussed time and time again. The first re-record “Fearless” came out this spring and as a long-time, die-hard Taylor fan it was everything I could have hoped for. The album featured all the original tracks, bonus tracks, unreleased “from the vault” songs, and the one-off track “Today For A Fairytale”. A few weeks ago Taylor announced that her next re-release would be 2012’s “Red”. Red will be released on November 19, 2021.