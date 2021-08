Javonte Williams caught steam during the predraft cycle in the lead up to the 2021 NFL Draft and some believe he's the best running back prospect in this draft class. Rookie talent always eventually shoots up ADP and Williams won't be any different unless he gets hurt in camp or the preseason. If you take a look at his ADP in May it's bound to be later than you'll see now and then finally at the end of August. We will keep you updated with his ADP and nuggets from his training camp and preseason so you can make the most informed decision on Williams when he's on the board and you're on the clock.