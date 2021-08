On June 5, Emily Adams became co-manager of the Brooktondale Farmers Market, a community market that is both changing and returning to its roots. Last year, former Manager Barbara Perrone resigned from the position, but no one stepped up to replace her. Perrone chose to continue to help run the market because she recognized the need for the market, but Adams, as well as Carine Kenyon and Nancy Hall, stepped in to co-manage the market, with Perrone doing behind-the-scenes work.