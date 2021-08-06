Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Jake Owen Returns With New Summertime Song 'Best Thing Since Backroads'

By Taylor Fields
Posted by 
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Jake Owen shared his first new music since his 2019 album 'Greetings from... Jake'

www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

68K+
Followers
9K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Owen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summertime#Music Radio#Livexlive Com#Iheartmedia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Musicthemusicuniverse.com

Tim McGraw releasing first music video since 2018

Three-time Grammy winner and superstar Tim McGraw will release his first music video since 2018 for his single “7500 OBO” from his critically acclaimed album Here On Earth which was released last summer via Big Machine Records. The video will premiere on YouTube this Friday, August 13th at 6 pm ET with a YouTube Premium-exclusive afterparty starring McGraw and the video’s two directors, Alexa and Stephen Kinigopoulos talking about the video. Making her acting debut starring in her first music video is Tim and wife Faith Hill’s daughter Audrey McGraw.
MusicGuitar Player

My Career in Five Songs: Jake E. Lee

Jake E. Lee says he never considered himself a shredder, but guitar fans who grew up in the ’80s might beg to differ. Lee first burst onto the national stage in 1983 with Ozzy Osbourne’s band as guitarist and official successor to Randy Rhoads, following Rhoads’ death in a plane crash the previous year, at the age of 25.
Celebritiesfoxbangor.com

Country Star Jake Owen Sued for Copyright Infringement Over ‘Made for You’

Country star Jake Owen is going to have to hit pause on celebrating the success of his hit song, “Made For You” … he’s being sued for allegedly stealing it. Alexander Cardinale and Morgan Reid filed legal docs in Nashville claiming Jake’s version lifts the lyrics and melody directly from their 2014 track with the same title.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

Jake Owen Reportedly Facing Lawsuit Over Song ‘Made for You’

“Like a ship without a sea / Or a song without a melody / I don’t know where I’d be or what I’d do / ‘Cause I was made for you.”. Popular country artist Jake Owen released his song “Made for You” onto his sixth studio album, “Greetings from… Jake.” The song came out in May 2020, however, it was first heard at the wedding for fellow country music stars Michael Ray and Carly Pearce.
Musicdecaturradio.com

Jake Owen Sued Over Latest Chart-Topper

Jake Owen is being sued for allegedly stealing his latest Number One hit, “Made For You.” TMZ reports that Alexander Cardinale and Morgan Reid's lawsuit claims Jake's version copies the lyrics and melody from their 2014 song with the same title. In legal documents filed in Nashville, Cardinale and Reid...
Musiccatcountry96.com

Johnny Dailey Debuts New Song – “Driving Things Around”

Johnny Dailey‘s new song “Driving Things Around” probably wouldn’t have been possible without driving around in his cousin’s truck. Johnny shares that it was there, in that truck, that he discovered a love for country music. “I was always drawn to country music because of the story telling.”. It wasn’t...
Sandpoint, IDBonner County Daily Bee

Owen returns to Festival stage tonight

Jake Owen returns to the Festival at Sandpoint stage on Friday, July 30, bringing new hit songs and great country music. The concert is sold out. The gate for patron seating and early entry opens at 5:45 p.m., and the gate for general admission/season pass opens at 6 p.m. The concert begins at 7 p.m.
MusicPosted by
XXL Mag

The 13 Best New Songs This Week

Week in and week out, there are plenty of brand new rap songs, no matter the time of year. It can be really difficult to stay aware of what's out and also what's hot, so XXL decided to make things much easier for you. Instead of sorting out nearly everything that released this week, we've narrowed it down to strictly the best of the week, saving you plenty of time.
Entertainmentwjvl.com

New at Noon – Jake Owen “Best Thing Since Backroads”

Jake Owen ascended to stardom with nine #1 smashes, six top-charting albums and several MULTI-PLATINUM hits, including the wildly successful “Barefoot Blue Jean Night.” Known for his laid-back style of Country, Owen’s latest album, GREETINGS FROM…JAKE (Big Loud Records) has delivered three #1 hits – “Made For You,” “Homemade” and “I Was Jack (You Were Diane)” – plus Top 5 smash “Down to the Honkytonk.” Praised by Billboard as a “country-grounded odyssey,” GREETINGS FROM…JAKE follows popular album AMERICAN LOVE, which debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart and #4 on the Billboard 200 all-genre chart. His brand-new single “Best Thing Since Backroads” hits U.S. Country radio on August 6.
CelebritiesPopculture

Jake Owen Sued, Accused of Stealing One of His Biggest Hits

Country star Jake Owen is faces copyright infringement lawsuit over "Made For You," a single from his latest album, Greetings from... Jake. Songwriters Alexander Cardinale and Morgan Reid claim the song is too similar to a track Cardinale released in 2014 that has the same title. Owen's version of the song credits writers Benjy Davis, Joey Hyde, and Neil Medley.
Helena, MTIndependent Record

Jake Owen kicks off Last Chance Stampede and Fair

After a one-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the Last Chance Stampede and Fair kicked off at the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds in Helena Wednesday evening with a performance by country music star Jake Owen and special guest Lainey Wilson. The PRCA Rodeo begins at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and...
CelebritiesPosted by
97.3 The Dawg

Jake Owen’s Best Live Shots [PICTURES]

Florida-born country star Jake Owen captured fans' attention with his debut single, "Yee Haw," which was released in 2006. His easygoing personality, mega-watt smile and upbeat songs were easy on the eyes -- and ears -- making Owen's entry into country music pretty seamless. Hit singles such as "Startin' With...
Musicdecaturradio.com

Jake Owen Releases First Single Off Upcoming Album

Jake Owen has released a new single to country radio called “Best Thing Since Backroads.” The song will be included on his next project. Jake said, “It's always exciting releasing new music. It feels great being back out on the road and bringing happiness to people. I always strive to record songs that make you feel good. This one is going to be a lot of fun to play.”
Musicecollegetimes.com

Finding Their Groove: The Knocks return with a new summertime jam

With clubs reopening, the American electronic music duo The Knocks hope their latest track, “Bedroom Eyes,” will be the score of the summer. Ben “B-Roc” Ruttner describes the track as a return to form for the duo, which also includes James “JPatt” Patterson. Their last full-length record was 2018’s “New York Narcotic.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy