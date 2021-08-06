Queen Reflects On Unprecedented Success Of Its 'Greatest Hits'

With news coming earlier this week that Christine McVie has sold her 115-song catalog to Hipgnosis, Fleetwood Mac has found their way into the cultural buzz again. After changing the landscape of pop music in the 1970s with their unparalleled folk rock sound, the band and their songs have become integral mainstays of the global music scene. From legendarily soul-baring tunes like “Landslide” and “Dreams” to the inimitable rock grooves of “Go Your Own Way” and “Rhiannon,” their dynamism and knack for earnestly vibey song-craft has endured through everything that’s come since.