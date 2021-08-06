Cancel
Megyn Kelly Says She Has ‘Zero Tolerance’ For Seth MacFarlane Trashing Fox News After He Made Millions Off Fox

By Jackson Richman
mediaite.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMegyn Kelly ripped Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane on Friday for trashing Fox News despite making millions from his own show that airs on Fox Broadcasting, which is owned by Fox Corporation, which owns Fox News. On Sunday, MacFarlane posted on Twitter that he wishes Family Guy were on a...

TV & VideosPosted by
IndieWire

Seth MacFarlane Hates Tucker Carlson So Much He Wants ‘Family Guy’ Off Fox: ‘Any Other Network’

Seth MacFarlane signed a massive television deal with NBCUniversal last year, signaling the end of his decades-long relationship with 20th Century Fox Television (now 20th Century Television). MacFarlane’s biggest hit during his tenure at Fox was the animated comedy series “Family Guy,” which, to the creator’s disappointment, will remain a Fox fixture even as he makes a new home at NBCUniversal.
TV Seriesbubbleblabber.com

Op-Ed: Why Seth MacFarlane Should NOT Take “Family Guy” Off Of FOX Because Of Tucker Carlson…He Should Stay On Because Of Tucker Carlson

Earlier this week, Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane had this to say after a Tucker Carlson opinion piece:. Seth is of course referring to his overall deal with NBC which, is going swimmingly thus far. That said, Seth wanting to put Family Guy on any other network aside from FOX is the wrong way to think about this. Here’s why…
TV SeriesPopculture

'Family Guy' Creator Seth MacFarlane Reveals Regrets for Keeping Sitcom at FOX

Seth MacFarlane is being pretty blunt in his latest condemnations of the Fox network. On Sunday, MacFarlane tweeted about how he wished his show Family Guy was on a different network, primarily because of controversial Fox News personalities like Tucker Carlson. MacFarlane even appealed to Fox directly, asking for the opportunity to take his show elsewhere.
Politicsconwaydailysun.com

Theodore Bosen: Court says no reasonable person believes FOX News lies

Craig Cates is a County Official and former mayor from Key West who contracted COVID-19 and survived, but who inadvertently gave it to his wife and daughter who did not. Cates, a NAPA dealer and third generation Key Westerner, served as mayor from 2009 until 2018. He was named “Mayor Emeritus” and voted Key West’s “Best Elected Official” five years in a row. Unable to run again due to term limits, he was appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis to fill a vacant Republican seat on the County Commission.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

BCTV Daily Dispatch 08032021: Harmon Studies Stupid; MacFarlane vs Fox

Lay it, lay it down, let me see your hand. Show me what you got. You're always talking, but you're not playing. It doesn't match your face. Gotta find my way, away from this place. Can you take me now? I want it, I want it real. Are you afraid of me now? Are you afraid of me now? Do you feel it, do you feel it? Do you feel that I can see your soul? Do you feel it, do you feel it? Do you feel the beat in… the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With waves of love & respect to Chaos Chaos (check out the video at the end of the post), welcome back to your daily dose of the best things happening across the television landscape as we take a look at what's been hitting your radar in the past 24 hours. This Tuesday's newbies include Alex Kurtzman sticking with "Star Trek" for the next six years, The Sandman & Cowboy Bebop star Mason Alexander Park talks non-binary representation, Arrow star Stephen Amell offers fellow left-handed archer Kate Bishop his support, Seth MacFarlane wants Family Guy Fox-free, and Rick and Morty co-creator Dan Harmon is done being asked to understand stupid. From there, we wrap up with "5 More Things"- five articles that almost made the cut but are still worth your time.

