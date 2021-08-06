Megyn Kelly Says She Has ‘Zero Tolerance’ For Seth MacFarlane Trashing Fox News After He Made Millions Off Fox

Lay it, lay it down, let me see your hand. Show me what you got. You're always talking, but you're not playing. It doesn't match your face. Gotta find my way, away from this place. Can you take me now? I want it, I want it real. Are you afraid of me now? Are you afraid of me now? Do you feel it, do you feel it? Do you feel that I can see your soul? Do you feel it, do you feel it? Do you feel the beat in… the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With waves of love & respect to Chaos Chaos (check out the video at the end of the post), welcome back to your daily dose of the best things happening across the television landscape as we take a look at what's been hitting your radar in the past 24 hours. This Tuesday's newbies include Alex Kurtzman sticking with "Star Trek" for the next six years, The Sandman & Cowboy Bebop star Mason Alexander Park talks non-binary representation, Arrow star Stephen Amell offers fellow left-handed archer Kate Bishop his support, Seth MacFarlane wants Family Guy Fox-free, and Rick and Morty co-creator Dan Harmon is done being asked to understand stupid. From there, we wrap up with "5 More Things"- five articles that almost made the cut but are still worth your time.