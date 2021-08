The Rangeley Guides and Sportsmen’s Association is celebrating 25 years of its Junior Guides Summer Program. This program, offered to youth ages 9-12, explores the special environment of the Rangeley area and its wildlife habitat. Activities include hands-on exploration of tracks, skulls, teeth and pelts. Experts mentor the group in the art of fly tying and fly casting. Canoe safety and archery are offered. Map & compass skills are also covered. Activities are challenging in a positive learning environment to intrigue the most curious participant.