King Crimson Is Touring The U.S. For 'The Last Time'

(hennemusic) Def Leppard have announced that they will be staging a livestream event celebrating the 40th anniversary of the band's 1981 album, "High 'N' Dry," on August 28th. The group's first record with producer Mutt Lange yielded classic tracks like "Let It Go" and "Bringin' On The Heartbreak" while also delivering their first entry into the US Top 40, just two years before the pairing would strike multi-platinum with "Pyromania."