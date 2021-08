TOKYO - Isaiah Jewett wanted to show the world who he is, and he believed the place to do it would be the final of the men's 800 meters. In the past three months, he had graduated from USC, won an NCAA championship and, with a bold move, pulled an upset to make the toughest team in the toughest race. On Sunday night, more than anything else, he wanted to place in the top two of his semifinal heat and make the Olympic final.