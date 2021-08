Marcell Jacobs was at the forefront of the men’s Olympic 100m final from the gun, but his journey to the start line came from the shadows.As he crossed the finish, the fingers of the many hundreds in the Olympic Stadium and millions around the world turned to their screens and keyboards and opened Google. Usain Bolt’s reign was over, and the coveted title of World’s Fastest Man had been passed from a global icon to an Italian long jumper by trade who could have walked down any street in Tokyo that evening in blissful anonymity.Who was he? Even his rivals...