Jessica Alba and her mini-me daughter Haven, 9, stopped for a few beverages at Starbucks before heading to Jessica’s office at The Honest Company. Jessica Alba, 40, was joined by a special companion on her way to work on Monday (Aug. 9). The L.A.’s Finest actress and daughter Haven, 9, were spotted grabbing several beverages at Starbucks in Playa Vista, Calif. before heading to Jessica’s office at The Honest Company, a consumer goods company that she founded in 2011. Jessica was dressed in a stylish striped suit as she clutched her green purse with her arm and the set of beverages with both of her hands, while Haven looked so grown up in a black mini skirt that matched her light jacket and hat. The mother-daughter pair each wore a protective face mask as well.