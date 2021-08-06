Islanders’ Adam Pelech signs eight-year contract extension
The Islanders have locked up the pillar of their defense to a long-term deal. Adam Pelech signed an eight-year, $46 million contract, the team announced Friday. The 26-year-old defenseman has emerged as a stalwart on the backend for head coach Barry Trotz, quickly becoming one of the most important players on the team. He is a top stay-at-home defenseman — arguably the best in the NHL — on a team that has given up the fewest goals in the league (506) over the past three seasons.nypost.com
