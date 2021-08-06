Islanders’ Adam Pelech signs eight-year contract extension

The Islanders lost right winger Jordan Eberle to the Seattle Kraken in the expansion draft. While clearing his salary was a plus, his work on the first line will be missed. He had good chemistry with Mat Barzal and had greatly improved his defensive play under Barry Trotz. The Islanders have to make sure they find a new winger who can mesh well with Barzal and Lee on that all important first line. They have a number of options in house or on the trade market to possibly fill that role.