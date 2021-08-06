Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

GVSU requiring all faculty, staff and students to receive COVID-19 vaccinations by September 30th.

By WGVU News
wgvunews.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrand Valley State University outlined its strategy of masking, testing and vaccinations designed to reinforce its health and safety plan heading into the fall semester. It begins Monday when anyone entering campus buildings will be required to wear a face covering – vaccinated or not. There are few exceptions for...

www.wgvunews.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gvsu#Covid 19 Vaccines#Health And Safety#Gvsu#Covid#The Virus Action Team
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Bangor, MEfoxbangor.com

Northern Light Health requires all staff to get COVID-19 vaccine

BANGOR — Monday Northern Light Health announced they will require all staff to get their COVID-19 vaccination. Today they talked about how they plan to make that happen. “With regard to employees who choose not to be vaccinated and are not provided or approved with an exemption they would be removed from the schedule and not permitted to work,” said Paul Bolin, human resources vice president of Northern Light Health.
Grand Rapids, MIwgvunews.org

GRPS: Masks will not be required this fall, but strongly recommended

Grand Rapids Public Schools announced Wednesday that while masks will be strongly recommended, the district will not require students, teachers, or staff to wear one when classes resume in-person learning this fall. While new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention calls for universal masking in schools, officials...
Isabella County, MICentral Michigan Life

CMU Academic Senate calls for vaccine mandate with petition

In a statement on Tuesday, the Central Michigan University Board of Directors of the Faculty Association voiced their support for a resolution put forth by the Academic Senate Executive Board that would require vaccination for all eligible faculty, staff and students. A petition on Change.org, started by faculty, cited rising...
Michigan StateMarie Evening News

How Michigan's public universities will handle mask, vaccine mandates

One by one, Michigan colleges and universities have announced mask and vaccine mandates for the approaching school year. The measures are meant to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, as concerns over the virus' delta variant escalate. The CDC on Wednesday bumped Michigan's transmission level up to substantial from high. The CDC updated its guidance to recommend that vaccinated people still don masks indoors in areas where COVID-19 transmission is high or substantial.
Public Healthahn.org

Highmark Health, AHN Announce New COVID-19 Vaccination and Masking Requirements for Employees; Expect All Eligible Staff to be Vaccinated by September 30

Pittsburgh, PA – Highmark Health and Allegheny Health Network (AHN) officials today announced new steps the organization is taking to drive higher levels of COVID-19 vaccination among its 43,000+ employees. To date, approximately 73% of AHN’s 21,000 employees have been fully vaccinated and Highmark Health’s goal is to achieve a 100% vaccination rate for all eligible employees across the enterprise by the end of September.
Educationlaschoolreport.com

DeBaun: Virtual advising can combat COVID melt and ensure high school students make it to college. 3 steps schools can take

Every year, as much as one-third of college-bound high school graduates never show up to their first day of class. It’s all too easy for students to miss important deadlines, forget about necessary paperwork or get lost in the byzantine financial aid process. Known as summer melt, this phenomenon has long plagued high schools and colleges.
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

Jefferson University Hospitals Requiring COVID-19 Vaccine For Employees In Clinical Environments, Faculty & Staff In Academic Environments

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There is a new COVID-19 vaccine requirement for employees at Jefferson University Hospitals. The requirement is for all employees and medical staff who work in clinical environments, as well as faculty and staff in academic environments. The vaccine requirement comes as cases of the “highly contagious” Delta variant continue to increase. Employees have until Oct. 29 to meet the mandate. Jefferson tells the Philadelphia Business Journal they are working out details on how to handle medical and religious exemptions, but any of the 32,000 employees without exemptions who does not comply with the mandate will be terminated. “While we have the deepest appreciation and respect for all of our faculty, employees, students and patients, we must maintain a safe environment,” Jefferson said in a newsletter online. “This decision is based on the threat of the Delta variant, the strength of the science surrounding the vaccine, the many valued conversations we’ve had with our employees, and the overwhelming support for requiring vaccination from the CDC, and many major healthcare organizations, universities and professional societies.”
Berkeley, CABerkeleyan Online

What does the spike in COVID cases mean for UC Berkeley?

The rise in the number of COVID-19 cases locally and nationally, along with reports of breakthrough infections among those who are vaccinated, has resulted in localities reinstituting preventive measures such as mask requirements. And it has caused a fresh wave of anxiety for those ready and preparing for a return to normal. Is the delta variant a game-changer? How worried should vaccinated people be? What should we be aware of as we prepare to welcome students, staff and faculty back to campus later this month?
Collegestheforumnews.com

Covid & College

Although state health officials have approved student vaccine mandates at four private colleges, LSU and the University of Louisiana System do not plan to seek a similar mandate until federal regulators fully approve the COVID-19 vaccines now being distributed. Federal approval is unlikely to come until well after classes begin...
Morgantown, WVWBOY

WVU provides additional guidance for fall 2021, plans Return to Campus Conversation

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University is providing additional guidance to students, faculty and staff as campuses prepare to fully reopen for the fall 2021 semester. COVID-19 cases within the U.S. and West Virginia have increased in recent weeks. The delta variant has gained momentum, especially among young adults and the unvaccinated. As of Aug 2), there were 2,480 active COVID-19 cases in West Virginia, and the daily cumulative percent positivity was 4.93%.

Comments / 0

Community Policy