Ed Sheeran, Steven Spielberg, More Lead India Covid-19 Recovery Fundraiser

By Althea Legaspi
Middletown Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEd Sheeran, Steven Spielberg, Annie Lennox, and Nile Rodgers are among the more than 100 celebrities that will appear during We for India: Saving Lives, Protecting Livelihoods, which will broadcast live via Facebook on August 15th at 9:30 a.m. ET. The three-hour virtual fundraising event, co-produced by The World We Want and Reliance Entertainment, seeks to raise support for vital Covid-19 missions in India that focus on the aftermath of the pandemic, which will be distributed via Give India.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Annie Lennox
Person
Ed Sheeran
Person
Nile Rodgers
Person
Steven Spielberg
Person
A.r. Rahman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fundraising#The World#Academy Award#Indian
