Ed Sheeran, Steven Spielberg, More Lead India Covid-19 Recovery Fundraiser
Ed Sheeran, Steven Spielberg, Annie Lennox, and Nile Rodgers are among the more than 100 celebrities that will appear during We for India: Saving Lives, Protecting Livelihoods, which will broadcast live via Facebook on August 15th at 9:30 a.m. ET. The three-hour virtual fundraising event, co-produced by The World We Want and Reliance Entertainment, seeks to raise support for vital Covid-19 missions in India that focus on the aftermath of the pandemic, which will be distributed via Give India.www.middletownpress.com
