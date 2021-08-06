New wedding planner finds pent up demand for her services
A Center Valley woman has found success in a new career thanks to a little good timing and help from SCORE Bucks County. Writer Stacy Wescoe has her finger on the pulse of the business community in the Greater Lehigh Valley and keeps you up-to-date with technology and trends, plus what coworkers and competitors are talking about around the water cooler — and on social media. She can be reached at swescoe@bridgetowermedia.com or 610-807-9619, ext. 4104. Follow her on Twitter and on Facebook.www.lvb.com
Comments / 0