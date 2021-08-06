Prosecutor: 2 men charged in double fatal Jersey City shooting that injured 4 others
Two men have been charged in a double fatal Jersey City shooting that injured four other people back in May, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez announced. The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit has charged two suspects in the May 21st fatal shooting that left two Jersey City men dead and four other people injured on Crescent Avenue and Brinkerhoff Street, Suarez said in a statement.hudsoncountyview.com
