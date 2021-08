Harris will leave in two months to focus on his meditation and mindfulness company, Ten Percent Happier. “This was a difficult decision for me,” he said. “As some of you may know, I’ve been spending a lot of time on my extracurricular gig — my side hustle and meditation company — called Ten Percent Happier. It’s been a lot to juggle. And even though I’m a public proponent of work-life balance, if I’m honest, I’ve struggled to follow my own advice. As I mentioned though, this is super hard for me. I love ABC News, I’ve been here for 21 years. In effect, I became an adult here — although some of my co-hosts may dispute that.”