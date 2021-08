Nairobi [Kenya], August 12 (ANI): A Chinese firm demanded billions of shillings in pending bills that Kenya borrowed to build the modern railway line from Mombasa to Nairobi. Bonface Otieno, writing in Business Daily said that the Africa Star Railway Operation Company Ltd (Afristar), the Chinese company contracted to run the train service, has listed clearing of its debts as a condition before fully transferring operations of standard gauge railway (SGR) to Kenya in May next year.