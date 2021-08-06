Cancel
Suffolk, VA

Police seek missing man

By Staff Reports
Suffolk News-Herald
 5 days ago

The Suffolk Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing adult male. On Aug. 2, 2021, Damonte Prater left his residence in Suffolk and, at some point, arrived in Virginia Beach, where he mailed his personal items home, according to a city press release. He does not have his cell phone, and there has been no contact since he went missing. Prater has made comments which cause concern for his well-being, the press release stated.

