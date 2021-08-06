TASTE OF TENNIS FOOD TRUCK TOUR TO KICK OFF IN NYC
In anticipation of this year’s U.S. Open, New York City chefs will be hitting the road for this year’s Taste of Tennis Food Truck Tour sponsored by Citibank. Each stop will feature a signature dishes from participating chefs, including Jassi Bindra (Punjab Grill) John Mooney (Bell, Book & Candle, Bidwell), Fany Gerson (La Newyorkina), Wenford Simpson (The Simpson), Suchanan Aksornnan (Baoburg), John Doherty (Black Barn Restaurant) and Alex Fortini (Tarallucci e Vino).cititour.com
