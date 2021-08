Five years in the making, Omno is finally ready for primetime. Omno is a gorgeous game and much of the fun is to be had in discovering the world by your own means – there’s no hand-holding or patronising tutorials to sit through here. By its very nature, this review does contain mild spoilers about how I discovered things, and much of the fun I had with Omno was in doing just that; working things out for myself and understanding what I was required to do in order to continue the journey. That being said, if you want to dive into Omno as I did, stop reading now. You will thank me later. The review starts below.