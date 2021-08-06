Green Day and Weezer get the party restarted at Fenway
“Oh my God, we are finally together. It took us two years, but we’ve finally found each other.” Those were the first words spoken by Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong to a sold-out Fenway Park audience Thursday night, one year after the band was supposed to play the ballpark and about a year and a half after it became clear that it wouldn’t. But with the country largely reopened for now, Green Day and Weezer — but not Hella Mega tourmates Fall Out Boy, who dropped out of several stops due to a COVID exposure within their crew — brought live music back to a stadium full of people who’ve gone without for too long.www.bostonglobe.com
Comments / 0