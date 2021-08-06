Green Day and Weezer get the party restarted at Fenway

A year since the tour was initially put on hold and something like 18 months since quarantine began and our lives and our relationship to art—whatever that might mean to us, how we consume it—was forever altered and The Hella Mega Tour is officially on the road. Hitting vaguely close to my neck of the woods, my friend and I traveled from Maine to Boston, Massachusetts to huddle under gray skies as I made a poor attempt to shield myself from the relentless weather with my too light for the weather jacket. With a decent view of the stage though and it being our first concert back since the mess of COVID-19 it could’ve been snowing for all we cared. Instead, the rain ended up clearing a little after the first set featuring the ska-punk band The Interrupters. And while Fall Out Boy was unable to perform due to a member of their team testing positive for Covid, Weezer set the stage nicely for the rest of the night as our clothes continued to dry while we stood and by the time Green Day took the stage, any discomfort was forgotten.