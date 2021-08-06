Coronavirus Death Statistics Announced for LAPD, LAFD
LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Authorities today gave updated numbers on how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected the ranks of the Los Angeles police and fire departments. According to the city of Los Angeles' Emergency Management Department, eight LAPD sworn employees and two civilian employees have died due to COVID-19 -- numbers that had been reported earlier in the week, with the most recent COVID death of an LAPD officer.kfiam640.iheart.com
