Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

Coronavirus Death Statistics Announced for LAPD, LAFD

Posted by 
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Authorities today gave updated numbers on how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected the ranks of the Los Angeles police and fire departments. According to the city of Los Angeles' Emergency Management Department, eight LAPD sworn employees and two civilian employees have died due to COVID-19 -- numbers that had been reported earlier in the week, with the most recent COVID death of an LAPD officer.

kfiam640.iheart.com

Comments / 0

KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
24K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

 https://kfiam640.iheart.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Health
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Health
Local
California Coronavirus
Los Angeles, CA
Coronavirus
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lafd#Statistics#Lapd#Lafd#Covid#Emd#Eoc#The Fire Department#South Division Traffic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Santa Ana, CAPosted by
KFI AM 640

Irvine Man Convicted in Crash That Killed 2 Passengers

SANTA ANA (CNS) - A 26-year-old Irvine man was convicted today in a fatal drunk driving crash that killed two of his passengers. Norman David Martin was convicted of two counts of second-degree murder for the July 22, 2017, pre-dawn crash in a Chevrolet Corvette at Jamboree Road and Main Street.
Compton, CAPosted by
KFI AM 640

Boy, 14, Found Shot to Death in Compton

COMPTON (CNS) - A 14-year-old boy was found shot to death in an unincorporated area of Compton, and sheriff’s homicide detectives today are investigating. Deputies responded about 8:58 p.m. Tuesday to the 4200 block of East San Luis Street, where they found the youth in a camper parked in an alley suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper torso, said Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Information Bureau.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
KFI AM 640

Firefighters Extinguish House Fire in Silver Lake

LOS ANGELES (CNS)- Firefighters today are investigating the cause of a fire at a one-story vacant single-family home in Silver Lake. Firefighters were called at 11:23 p.m. Tuesday to 3452 1/2 Plata St., near Hoover Street and the Hollywood (101) Freeway, where the blaze, which began at the rear of the home, had damaged a neighboring detached garage, said Nicholas Prange of the Los Angeles Fire Department.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
KFI AM 640

Report Says LA's Food Laws Hurt Street Vendors' Livelihoods

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Despite legislation enacted in 2018 in Los Angeles and California to legalize street vending, most vendors face threats of ticketing, harassment and fines each day, according to a report released today by the UCLA School of Law Community Economic Development Clinic and the nonprofit law firm Public Counsel.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
KFI AM 640

LA County Bans Encampments in Very High Fire Hazard Zones

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted today, without fanfare or discussion, to prohibit homeless encampments in very high fire hazard zones in unincorporated areas of the county. The motion by Supervisors Sheila Kuehl and Kathryn Barger was approved along with dozens of other items...
Pearblossom, CAPosted by
KFI AM 640

Authorities ID Man Killed in Crash in Antelope Valley

PEARBLOSSOM (CNS) - Authorities today identified a man who was killed in a two-vehicle crash in the Antelope Valley community of Pearblossom. The collision was reported at about 5 a.m. Monday on SR 138 at Longview Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. Miguel Figueroa, 19, of Palmdale died in...
Los Angeles County, CAPosted by
KFI AM 640

L.A. County Issues Warnings at Two Beaches

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Los Angeles County health officials have issued a couple of beach warnings. The county Department of Public Health on Sunday advised people to be careful swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters around discharging storm drains, creeks and rivers at Mothers Beach in Marina Del Rey and Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica.

Comments / 0

Community Policy