El Monte, CA

Random Phone Call Helps Solve 1992 Murder of 14-Year-Old Girl in El Monte

KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 5 days ago
November 21, 1992, at around 9:15 pm, 14-year-old Alin Garcia and her friend were walking on Mountainview Road in the city of El Monte. They were approaching the Little Five Points Liquor Store, a frequent hangout for members of the 'El Monte Flores' street gang. As the young men flashed gang signs to passing cars, Alin decided to stop and use a payphone. As Alin lifted the receiver and dialed, two pickup trucks rolled up to the parking lot and the occupants opened fire at the gang members, one of the young men was killed…so was Alin. Alin was hit by a stray bullet in the forehead. The trucks sped away.

KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

