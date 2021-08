Guns N’ Roses played their first show since the start of the pandemic Saturday night at Hershey Park Stadium in Hershey, Pennsylvania. The band basically stuck with the standard setlist they’ve been doing since reuniting with Slash and Duff McKagan in 2016 for the Not In This Lifetime tour, though they did premiere a cover of the Stooges’ “I Wanna Be Your Dog” during the portion of the night where Duff takes over on lead vocals. Check out fan-shot video of “November Rain” above. It begins with Rose having a little trouble with his mic placement and calling out a tech...