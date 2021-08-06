Cancel
College Sports

‘It’s Been A Really Empowering Time’: Amber Hill On Athletes Unlimited Lacrosse

CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 5 days ago
(CBS Local Sports)– Athletes Unlimited Lacrosse is the new professional women’s lacrosse league that has been airing on CBS Sports Network the last few weeks and it features some of the most talented lax players in the world like goalie Amber Hill. Hill has one of the most inspiring stories of any player in the league. She is a topflight goalie, a mom, a college coach at Hilbert College in New York and a Native American athlete.

CBS Local’s DJ Sixsmith recently caught up with Hill to discuss Athletes Unlimited Lacrosse, what it has been like to play professionally on national television, her daughter’s love for lax and what it means to represent the Native American community on the biggest stage.

“It’s just been absolutely incredible. Having played in many World Cups, the amount of talent that is concentrated right here is beyond my imagination,” said Hill. “Playing with former and current Team USA players… and the amount of talent with every single player in every single game is astonishing. It makes the game that much more fun.”

“Being away from my family has been difficult, but there is so much support here,” said Hill. “It’s been a really good and empowering time. It’s nice to be able to play at such a high level and not be the only one with this type of background as a mom.”



Hill grew up on the Tuscarora Reservation in Lewiston, New York and is honored to represent the Haudenosaunee Confederacy on this platform. She loves that her story shows people the many layers of what it is like to be a professional athlete in 2021.

“My daughter is going to be here on Friday and stay here the rest of the time with us,” said Hill. “She is at an age when she will remember all of this and we have talked about vlogging her experience. It is surreal to be honest. I’m not getting any younger and goalies age in dog years, so this could be my last go around.”

The goalie is thankful for the support she has received from her players and colleagues at Hilbert College during this time. Hill will be in action Friday night at 5pm EST/PST on CBS Sports Network. She hopes that this league will inspire the next generation of lacrosse players.

“I’ve been telling everyone that I think everyone at Athletes Unlimited really nailed it with this being athlete-focused and athlete-centered,” said Hill. “This league will be the one that will be sustainable. As a female professional athlete with extremely limited options as we graduate out of college, it is so extremely important to have this. It means so much to be a part of this first class and to push out the word that it is possible. We want it to be sustainable for future generations. This experience is something I truly can’t put into words.”

