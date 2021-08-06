Cancel
New Oklahoma AG asks SCOTUS to overturn major tribal ruling

crossroadstoday.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma’s new attorney general asked the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday to overturn it’s own historic ruling on tribal sovereignty, saying the high court’s 5-4 decision last year was wrongly decided and has led to a “criminal-justice crisis.”. Attorney General John O’Connor filed the petition with...

Oklahoma StatePosted by
The Hill

Oklahoma judge orders state to resume federal unemployment benefits

An Oklahoma judge on Friday ordered the state to resume paying the supplemental $300 federal unemployment benefit it had discontinued earlier this summer. The Oklahoman reported that District Judge Anthony Bonner Jr. issued a preliminary injunction ordering the state to notify the Labor Department to reinstate and administer federal unemployment benefits provided for as part of Congress's coronavirus relief efforts.
U.S. Politicssequoyahcountytimes.com

Tribal leaders speak against AG’s petition to overturn McGirt

Oklahoma’s newest Attorney General John O’Connor is urging the U.S Supreme Court to overturn the 2020 McGirt ruling, stating the decision is wrong and has led to “a criminal justice crisis” in the state. According to the petition filed Friday, O’Connor has asked the court to affirm the state’s authority...
Oklahoma StateNorman Transcript

Judge temporarily restores extra unemployment payments for Oklahomans

An Oklahoma County judge has temporarily reinstated extra benefits for unemployed Oklahomans that Gov. Kevin Stitt cut off early in late June. Oklahoma is now one of three states where lawsuits have thwarted orders by governors to end the federally-increased unemployment aid early. The expanded benefits offer $300 extra per...
Oklahoma Stateoklahoman.com

Oklahoma attorney general urges Supreme Court to overturn McGirt

A year after losing the legal fight over the Muscogee (Creek) Nation’s reservation, the state of Oklahoma urged the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday to overrule the McGirt decision and return criminal jurisdiction over Native Americans in eastern Oklahoma to state prosecutors and judges. "Simply put, the fundamental sovereignty of...
Tulsa, OKTulsa World

State asks U.S. Supreme Court to overturn landmark McGirt decision

OKLAHOMA CITY — New Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor on Friday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn a landmark case that has dramatically affected how crimes involving tribal land and members are prosecuted. The 2020 McGirt ruling and subsequent state appeals court rulings held that certain tribe’s reservations were...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court unduly manipulates burdens on voting and privacy

The Supreme Court’s two final full opinions in its 2020 Term were significant beyond their facts and results. One case (Brnovich v. DNC) challenged two recent Arizona voting restrictions; the other (Americans for Prosperity Foundation v. California) attacked California’s requirement that non-profit organizations disclose their contributors’ names. By 6-3 votes...
Detroit, MIlegalnews.com

Bar challenges may reach U.S. high court

DETROIT, MI — A Michigan lawyer failed last month in her challenge to the requirement that she join the State Bar of Michigan and pay dues supporting advocacy activities with which she disagreed. The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, in Taylor v. Buchanan, on July 15 found that two...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Oklahoma AG requests Supreme Court review landmark tribal decision

Oklahoma’s newly appointed attorney general has filed a petition with the Supreme Court asking it to reconsider its landmark 2020 decision granting Native American tribes jurisdiction over crimes committed on tribal lands. Republican state Attorney General John O’Connor, who was appointed to his position late last month following the May...
Oklahoma StatePosted by
Reason.com

Oklahoma Asks Justice Barrett To Overrule McGirt

During the October 2019 term, Justice Gorsuch laid two eggs: Bostock and McGirt. I criticized both decisions at some length. For the most part, Bostock has not resulted in any radical changes in policy. Things have been surprisingly smooth. But McGirt has been a policy disaster. Much of Eastern Oklahoma has been thrown into legal jeopardy. Countless convictions have been overturned. And the status of tax, energy, and environmental laws are in flux. We know all too well that Justice Gorsuch is utterly unconcerned with the policy implications of his decisions. When he gets the law right, that fortitude is admirable. When he gets the law wrong, we are all boofed.
Cherokee, OKEnid News and Eagle

Cherokee chief says governor, AG seeking to destroy tribal sovereignty

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor on Friday filed a petition with the U.S. Supreme Court, asking it to overturn the 2020 McGirt ruling that the state does not have jurisdiction to prosecute major crimes committed by Native Americans in Eastern Oklahoma. Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin...
Los Angeles, CAPasadena Star-News

What happens if the Roe v. Wade case is overturned? Ask the lawyer

Q: The state of Mississippi has asked the United States Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade, about the right to an abortion. If that happens, then what?. A: In May, the Supreme Court agreed to hear arguments on a Mississippi law which bans abortions after 15 weeks. Mississippi has asked the Supreme Court as part of the case (Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization) to overturn Roe v. Wade. The 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling relied on the right of privacy to allow a woman to have an abortion up through the point of viability. Quite a few states, however, have laws restricting abortions or prohibiting them outright; while each state can regulate abortions within its borders, the Roe v Wade case presents a basis upon which a challenge can be based, particularly if abortions are prohibited entirely. But if Roe v. Wade gets struck down, each state will revert to its own specific laws regarding abortion. Given the highly charged nature of the abortion debate, challenges will likely continue thereafter from one side or another.

