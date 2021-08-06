Cancel
Fayette County, OH

Washington Fire Department reports

By Record Herald
Record-Herald
 5 days ago

The Washington Fire Department responded to the following:. HEAVY SMOKE: 2:35 p.m., 328 N. Main St. – Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office reporting heavy smoke, possible structure fire. FD found moderate, light gray smoke at the rear of the residence and was informed at the time of arrival of burning in the backyard. FD found an unattended burn in a fire pit full of fresh cut evergreens. FD extinguished the fire, but was unable to make contact with the property owner or any occupants.

