Ohio AG rejects language in legal marijuana petition
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Attorney General’s Office has rejected summary language in a petition to legalize marijuana use and sales in the state. Attorney General Dave Yost on Thursday listed seven deficiencies in the petition filed by a group called Coalition to Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol. Among the technical problems cited in the summary language was that the petition fails to inform signers of the measure’s “character and limitations.”www.recordherald.com
Comments / 0