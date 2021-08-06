Victoria Monét's "Coastin'" Is the Groovy Summer Song We've Been Looking For

Ever since The Weeknd first uttered the words "the dawn is coming" earlier this year, I've been waiting with bated breath for the dawn to arrive. Well folks, it looks like the time has finally come. On Aug. 2, The Weeknd teased the first single fittingly titled "Take My Breath" off his upcoming fifth album in a Tokyo Olympics ad featuring American track and field stars Sydney McLaughlin, Dalilah Muhammad, Athing Mu, and Gabby Thomas. The upbeat track is certainly a departure from The Weeknd's After Hours, but if we've learned anything from the singer, it's to expect the unexpected. "Take My Breath" is expected to drop on Friday complete with a music video, but in the meantime, check out the teaser above.