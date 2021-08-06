Cancel
Victoria Monét's "Coastin'" Is the Groovy Summer Song We've Been Looking For

By Grayson Gilcrease
PopSugar
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVictoria Monét is back with new music! On Aug. 5, the 28-year-old released "Coastin'," her first single since giving birth to her daughter, Hazel Monét Gaines, in February. It's hard not to feel as if you're riding down the highway with the windows rolled down as you're listening to the track, even if you're simply sitting at home on the couch. This is probably due to the song's funky bassline and interpolation of Keni Burke's "Risin' to the Top."

