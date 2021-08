Tonight’s Forecast Low: 72F / Wednesday’s Forecast High: 87F…. Southern portions of the viewing area saw strong to severe storms race across the area this afternoon and early evening. The rest of the viewing area stayed mainly dry today, but wow was it steamy with super high humidity. The heat index climbed up around 100F for a time in the La Crosse area, with tropical dew points in the upper 70s to low 80s for some.