Saint Lucie County, FL

Gopher tortoise found with shell covered in pink paint, wildlife officials search for suspect

By Erin O'Brien
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 5 days ago
ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — Wildlife officials are looking for the person that painted the top of a gopher tortoise’s shell pink.

The tortoise has been rescued and transferred to an authorized facility that is working to remove the paint, officers with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said. A second tortoise with a painted shell was reported but has not been found.

Although painting a tortoise’s shell may seem harmless, it is illegal and can cause a slew of complications. It causes respiratory problems, allows toxic chemicals into the bloodstream, and can make the animals more visible to predators.

If you see a tortoise with a painted shell, don’t try to capture it or remove the paint yourself because doing so could cause more harm. Instead, reach out to wildlife officials for help.

If you have any information about who may have applied the paint to these gopher tortoises in the St. Lucie County or Okeechobee County areas, contact our Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-FWCC (3922) or by texting [email protected] from your cell phone.

