Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Half of the country’s population is now fully vaccinated against COVID-19

By CNN
Posted by 
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gZdQB_0bK00vjz00

Half of the US population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, White House Data Director Dr. Cyrus Shahpar said on Friday.

More than 821,000 doses had been administered over the previous day’s total, including about 555,000 people who got their first shot.

“50% of Americans (all ages) are now fully vaccinated. Keep going!” he tweeted.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s online Covid-19 vaccination data tracker had not officially updated with this data by noon ET Friday, but was expected to in the afternoon.

As of Thursday morning, the CDC reported that 49.9% of the US population was fully vaccinated. The fully vaccinated percentage out of the population eligible for the vaccine — 12 and older — was 58.4%, reported CNN.

The first dose of COVID-19 vaccine was administered about nine months ago, on December 14. It took about four months — until late March — to fully vaccinate a quarter of the US population, and another four and a half months to reach half, according to the CDC.

An average of 699,261 doses have been administered each day over the past seven days, and an average of 464,778 people initiated vaccination each day over the past seven days, according to the latest data available from the CDC.

COVID-19 vaccinations in the US reached a record high in mid-April, with an average of more than 3 million shots administered each day and about 2 million people initiating vaccination each day.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Vaccinations#Covid 19#White House#Americans#Cdc#Cnn#Cable News Network Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Public Healthdeseret.com

The CDC reveals how many fully vaccinated people died from COVID-19

The coronavirus vaccine appears to be working to keep people out of the hospital and out of the morgue. Do people die from COVID after getting the COVID-19 vaccine?. New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests 99.999% of people who were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 did not have a severe breakthrough case that led to hospitalization or death, CNN reports.
Public Healthfox7austin.com

Melioidosis: CDC says 4 infected, 2 dead in US from rare tropical disease

NEW YORK - U.S. health officials are investigating the latest fatal case of a rare tropical disease typically found in South Asia. The unidentified person, who died last month in Georgia, was the fourth U.S. case this year of melioidosis caused by a bacteria that lives in soil and water, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Monday.
Women's HealthUnion Leader

CDC recommends pregnant women be vaccinated against coronavirus

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended Wednesday that pregnant women be vaccinated against the coronavirus, updating its advice after it found no increased risk of miscarriage among those who have been immunized. With vaccination rates low among pregnant women, the new guidance officially moves the CDC off its...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Staten Island Advance

CDC says COVID-19 vaccine safe for pregnant women

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Wednesday strengthened its recommendation that pregnant people be vaccinated against the coronavirus (COVID-19) as the agency released new data that indicated immunization caused no increased risk of miscarriages during the first 20 weeks of pregnancy. The CDC...
Public Healthhealthday.com

CDC: Fourth Case of Melioidosis Found in United States

TUESDAY, Aug. 10, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- The fourth U.S. case of the rare and potentially fatal bacterial disease melioidosis, typically found in the tropics, has been confirmed by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Genome testing shows that the strain in the latest case in Georgia is...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

A Surge of Unvaccinated People May Get Their Shots Next Month. Here's Why.

When the COVID vaccines were authorized for emergency use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), tens of millions rejoiced and eagerly anticipated their turn to sit down for a shot. However, many others have remained skeptical of vaccines, in part because the shots hadn't yet received full approval from the agency. Some unvaccinated people claim they've been waiting for the FDA's official sign-off before moving forward with vaccination. Now, with full approval right around the corner, some experts are cautiously optimistic that a surge of vaccinations could follow—and that uptick could drastically change the course of the pandemic.
Public HealthVox

What it feels like to get Covid-19 after being vaccinated

Michael Miranda had been fully vaccinated for over four months when he tested positive for the coronavirus. “I stared at my phone for a few moments, wondering if this was a death sentence,” said Miranda, who works as a parole officer in Hawaii. After flying home from a trip to the West Coast, Miranda had experienced chills, sneezes, and a fever of 102 degrees Fahrenheit. “I immediately began blaming all the unmasked people,” he said.
Industryq13fox.com

Study suggests Moderna vaccine may be more effective than Pfizer against delta variant

A new preprint study suggests that Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine may be significantly more effective against symptomatic disease from the delta variant compared to Pfizer-BioNTech’s vaccine, while the observed efficacy of both shots decreased. Furthermore, two doses of both vaccines were shown to strongly protect against hospitalization and death. Researchers found...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Overnight Health Care: Study finds unvaccinated more than twice as likely to get COVID-19 reinfection | Half of total US population fully vaccinated | Federal workers who lie about vaccination status could be fined, removed

Welcome to Friday’s Overnight Health Care. President Biden paid homage to his former boss by sporting a tan suit during former President Obama ’s birthday week. Flashback to 2014 when Obama sparked controversy for wearing a tan suit during an address about Russia and ISIS. If you have any tips,...
PharmaceuticalsMySanAntonio

Vaccines and their efficacy against the Delta variant

We all watched the news: a new variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus was found in India in October 2020, sparking a devastating second wave with more than 400,000 daily infections. This mutation called B.1.617.2 , better known as the Delta variant , has brought new waves of the pandemic in different parts of the world.
Public Healthdoctorslounge.com

4th Case of Tropical Bacterial Illness Found in United States: CDC

Last Updated: August 10, 2021. TUESDAY, Aug. 10, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- The fourth U.S. case of a rare and potentially fatal bacterial disease called melioidosis, typically found in the tropics, has been confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Genome testing shows that the strain in the...
Public HealthTurnto10.com

McKee orders health care workers in Rhode Island to get vaccinated

(WJAR) — Gov. Dan McKee announced on Tuesday that all health care workers in state licensed facilities will be required to get vaccinated by October 1. The announcement came at the state’s COVID-19 briefing and it exempts those with medical conditions, the governor said. "We’re going to mandate that because...
Congress & Courtshngn.com

Fourth Stimulus Checks: Economists, Senators Are Among Supporters of $2,000 Monthly Payments; Will They Affect the Decision Making?

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the United States, a petition for $2,000 monthly stimulus payments is approaching its target of 3 million signatures. Twenty-one senators and 150 economists have campaigned for regular direct funding, but the Biden administration has indicated that it is not a priority, preferring to focus on pushing its infrastructure plan.
Public Safetycommunitynewscorp.com

China confirms death sentence for Canadian Schellenberg

Amid diplomatic tensions between China and Canada, a Chinese court upheld the death sentence of a Canadian drug trafficker. The Court of Appeal of Liaoning Province (northeast China) said on Tuesday that the death sentence imposed on Canadian Robert Lloyd Schellenberg in January 2019 would stand. Ultimately, China’s Supreme People’s Court must uphold the death sentence.

Comments / 0

Community Policy