Burbank, CA

Comedian Tony Baker's son and 2 others killed after alleged street racers crash into their car

By Ashley Boucher
Entertainment Weekly
Entertainment Weekly
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree young adults, including the son of comedian and actor Tony Baker, died this week in a horrific crash in Burbank, California. Cerain Baker, 21, Jaiden Johnson, 20, Natalee Moghaddam, 19, and another unnamed occupant were "ejected" from their silver Volkswagen Tuesday night when the car was struck by two other vehicles that appeared to have been street racing, Burbank police said in a press release Wednesday.

