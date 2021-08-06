Comedian Tony Baker's son and 2 others killed after alleged street racers crash into their car

Days after being critically injured in a shooting at a Southern California movie theater, TikTok star Anthony Barajas has died, authorities have confirmed. He was 19. Late Monday night, 18-year-old college student Rylee Goodrich was found dead by movie theater employees after a shooting during a screening of The Forever Purge with Barajas being taken to a nearby hospital. He was then placed on life support, but ultimately succumbed to his injuries.