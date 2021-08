Fans of the Lord of the Rings series have been treated to a teaser photo of what the upcoming Amazon Prime Video series will look like, along with a release date for the show. The untitled series, which has been exhaustively shooting in New Zealand, will air on September 2, 2022 on the Prime Video streaming platform. Details are sure to come, along with the premise of the show, characters and different plot points, but at the moment, it is only known that the series will take place during the so-called Second Age, which is thousands of years prior to the events of the film trilogy and The Hobbit. The still is confirmed to be from the show's first episode, according to Vanity Fair.