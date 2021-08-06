Gene therapy startup already one of largest manufacturers in its field ... and expanding (slideshow)

BOTHELL, Wash., Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BioLife Solutions , Inc. (Nasdaq: BLFS) ("BioLife" or the "Company"), a leading developer and supplier of class-defining bioproduction products and services for cell and gene therapies and the broader biopharma market, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire all remaining outstanding shares of privately held Sexton Biotechnologies, Inc., that it does not currently own, for $24.0 million, in consideration for 506,382 newly issued shares of BioLife common stock. Taking into consideration liquidation preferences, BioLife will retain 19.9% of the consideration due to Sexton shareholders. The transaction is expected to close on or before September 1, 2021.