Grove City, OH

Gene therapy startup already one of largest manufacturers in its field ... and expanding (slideshow)

By Carrie Ghose
Columbus Business First
Columbus Business First
 5 days ago
Just over a year old, Grove City-based Forge Biologics is already one of the five largest manufacturers of its type in the fast-growing gene therapy field. And it starts an expansion next week.

