Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Global Real-World Data Establish TheraSphere Y-90 as Optimal Choice for HCC

By Brittany Lovely
onclive.com
 5 days ago

TheraSphere Y-90 glass microspheres offer a precision medicine technique aimed at delivering high-dose radiation directly to tumors. TheraSphere Y-90 glass microspheres offer a precision medicine technique aimed at delivering high-dose radiation directly to tumors. Most recently, investigators examined data from the retrospective TARGET study (NCT03295006), which aimed to provide a validated consensus between absorbed doses, adverse effects (AEs), and objective response rates (ORR) of the therapy in patients with hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC).1.

www.onclive.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hcc#Therasphere#Fda Approval#Lancet#Optimal Choice#Hcc#Therasphere#Target#Onclive#Rapid Readouts#Ci#Hyperbilirubinemia#Ae
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Tumors
Related
Canceronclive.com

The VISION Study of 177Lu-PSMA-617 in mCRPC

Results of the phase 3 VISION study of 177Lu-PSMA PET in advanced prostate cancer are described. Neal Shore, MD: The phase 3 VISION trial that was very nicely presented by Dr Mike Morris at ASCO [American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting] this year, was a landmark study. We were very fortunate to be a urology site, and I believe there was no other urology community-based site that accrued more patients than we did. I had a really fortunate opportunity to be part of that study. This study involved patients who had mCRPC [metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer], who had progressed on at least 1 novel hormonal agent, and at least a taxane-based therapy. Many of these patients had had multiple taxane therapies and multiple novel hormonal agents. These patients had high tumor burden. They had progressed on numerous lines of therapy yet were highly motivated to be randomized to receive lutetium-177-PSMA [prostate-specific membrane antigen]–617 PET [positron emission tomography].
ScienceNature.com

Effectiveness and safety of ranibizumab in patients with central retinal vein occlusion: results from the real-world, global, LUMINOUS study

To evaluate the effectiveness, treatment patterns and long-term safety of ranibizumab 0.5 mg in treatment-naïve patients with central retinal vein occlusion (CRVO) in a real-world setting. Methods. LUMINOUS, a 5-year, global, prospective, multicentre, multi-indication, observational, open-label study, recruited treatment naïve or prior treated patients who were treated as per the local...
Sciencecytel.com

Establishing the Comparative effectiveness and Safety of New Treatments Using Real World Data

It is important to compare competing interventions to determine value of medicines, both from clinical and societal perspectives. In the market, regardless the clinical condition under evaluation, usually many interventions are available and few of them have been studied in head-to-head studies.[1] HTA agencies generally rely on techniques such as, network meta-analysis (NMA) to derive the necessary estimates and incorporate them into cost-effectiveness models. The use of real world data (RWD) for head-to-head comparison purposes was often challenged due to data limitations and difficulty to draw causal conclusions.
HealthMedagadget.com

Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market: High Prevalence of Autoimmune Diseases across the World and Increased Health Care Expenditure Globally

Transparency Market Research (TMR) has published a new report titled, ‘Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2027’. According to the report, the global autoimmune disease diagnostics market was valued at US$ 14.4 Bn in 2018 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2019 to 2027.
Technologyinformation-age.com

Establishing a strong data management strategy within manufacturing

Mark Hooper, technical director at iBASEt, discusses how manufacturers can optimise their data management strategy and become data-driven. The manufacturing industry has been transformed by robotics, IoT, and other exciting new technologies in recent years. This change is happening on a huge scale. Digital transformation in the manufacturing market is forecasted to grow at nearly 20% a year to reach £554 billion by 2026, creating huge volumes of data that can help manufacturers make smarter decisions than ever before.
Businessprweek.com

Syneos Health hooks up with Aetion for real-world data pact

Real-world evidence startup Aetion has struck a partnership with research and commercialization giant Syneos Health. The deal is designed to deepen their data and analytics reach within life sciences. As part of the accord, Syneos will integrate its data collection and research tools, which aim to support biopharma in accelerating...
Canceronclive.com

Future Directions With PSMA Ligand–Directed Therapies

Highlights of potential future applications of PSMA ligand–directed therapies in prostate cancer. Neal Shore, MD: PSMA [prostate-specific membrane antigen] ligand–directed therapeutics will have an undoubtedly substantial impact on the field. I’m highly confident that based upon the VISION trial, postchemotherapy patients with mCRPC [metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer] should receive approval in the United States. The therapeutic application is already available in other countries such as Australia and Germany. With the additional level 1 evidence that has been demonstrated in VISION, we’ll see further trials with a more proximal accrual within the prostate cancer journey, which would include prechemotherapy mCRPC, and assuredly in the mCSPC arena. This will most likely look at not only the addition of PSMA ligand–directed therapy and ADT [androgen deprivation therapy] but also other combinations. Whether it’s with a PARP inhibitor or an androgen receptor pathway inhibitor or other immunotherapeutics. Ultimately, this will continue to add to our goal, which is survival prolongation, maintaining quality of life for our patients, and ultimately preventing patients from dying of advanced prostate cancer.
Canceronclive.com

ACCC Report: Immunotherapy Research Grew in 2020 Despite COVID-19 Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic had a relatively limited effect on immuno-oncology research, according to results from the Association of Community Cancer Centers fourth annual analysis of the IO landscape. The COVID-19 pandemic had a relatively limited effect on immuno-oncology (IO) research, according to results from the Association of Community Cancer Centers...
Canceronclive.com

Key Clinical Data for Frontline Targeted Therapy in CLL

John C. Byrd, MD, Ohio State University, Paolo Ghia, MD, Phd, Universita Vita-Salute San Raffaele, Anna Schuh, MD, PhD, MRCP, FRCPath, Oxford University Hospital. Shared insight on clinical trial data for frontline targeted agents—specifically ibrutinib, acalabrutinib, and venetoclax—in chronic lymphocytic leukemia. John C. Byrd, MD: We’re blessed to have 2...
Medical & Biotechroche.com

[Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR] Phase III study shows Roche's Polivy plus R-CHP is the first regimen in 20 years to significantly improve outcomes in previously untreated aggressive form of lymphoma compared to standard of care

Pivotal phase III POLARIX trial comparing Polivy in combination with chemotherapy regimen R-CHP versus the standard of care R-CHOP in treatment of first-line diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) met its primary endpoint of investigator-assessed progression-free survival. Prolonging survival without disease advancement could be transformative for newly diagnosed DLBCL patients as...
Public HealthMedPage Today

Roche, Abbott COVID Antigen Tests Just So-So in Real-World Data

Two widely used rapid screening tests for COVID-19, which check for SARS-CoV-2 antigens, missed a significant fraction of infected individuals when used in a real-world setting, researchers reported. Among 2,215 "all-comers" tested at a German diagnostics lab, with 338 ultimately showing positive results with PCR testing, Roche's SD Biosensor and...
Industryonclive.com

FDA Grants Priority Review to Adjuvant Pembrolizumab for Post-Nephrectomy RCC

The FDA has granted priority review to a new supplemental biologics license application for pembrolizumab as an adjuvant treatment in patients with renal cell carcinoma. The FDA has granted priority review to a new supplemental biologics license application (sBLA) for pembrolizumab (Keytruda) as an adjuvant treatment in patients with renal cell carcinoma (RCC) who are at intermediate-high or high risk of recurrence after nephrectomy or following nephrectomy and resection of metastatic lesions.1.
Medical & Biotechcancernetwork.com

FDA Accepts for Review Supplemental Biologics License of Pembrolizumab for MSI-H/dMMR Advanced Endometrial Cancer

The phase 2 KEYNOTE-158 trial has demonstrated promising responses in patients with microsatellite instability–high/ mismatch repair deficient advanced endometrial carcinoma, and led to the FDA accepting a review of a new supplemental biologics license application for the drug. A new supplemental biologics license application (sBLA) for pembrolizumab (Keytruda) has been...
Public HealthSFGate

Plain Language Results of DESTINY-Breast01 Clinical Study: CISCRP & OxfordPharmaGenesis Collaborate with Partners For Article in Future Oncology

CISCRP (Center for Information and Study on Clinical Research Participation), a first-of-its-kind nonprofit scaling education and awareness about clinical research participation, collaborated with Oxford PharmaGenesis, Daiichi Sankyo, AstraZeneca and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center on a plain language summary publication (PLSP) on the results of the DESTINY-Breast01 clinical trial. BOSTON...
Medical & Biotechgentside.co.uk

There is a worrying new side effect for Pfizer and Moderna vaccines

The world has now handily passed the one billion mark of COVID vaccine injection, with over 33 million in the United Kingdom alone, of which 13 million having received all doses. Some impressive numbers, following a rocky start. But hidden in this beautiful picture are growing stormclouds: several side effects have been identified, and more are being discovered regularly.
Scienceknowridge.com

Take these two drugs together, coronavirus virus will be cleared from patient's lung

COVID-19 continues to claim lives around the world and is infecting millions more. Although several vaccines have recently become available, making significant strides towards preventing COVID-19, what about the treatment of those who already have the infection?. Vaccines aren’t 100% effective, highlighting the need—now more than ever—for effective antiviral therapeutics.

Comments / 0

Community Policy