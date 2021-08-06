Global Real-World Data Establish TheraSphere Y-90 as Optimal Choice for HCC
TheraSphere Y-90 glass microspheres offer a precision medicine technique aimed at delivering high-dose radiation directly to tumors. TheraSphere Y-90 glass microspheres offer a precision medicine technique aimed at delivering high-dose radiation directly to tumors. Most recently, investigators examined data from the retrospective TARGET study (NCT03295006), which aimed to provide a validated consensus between absorbed doses, adverse effects (AEs), and objective response rates (ORR) of the therapy in patients with hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC).1.www.onclive.com
Comments / 0