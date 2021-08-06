Cancel
Seahawks Host Basketball Player, Local Linebacker For Workouts Following Darvin Kidsy's Release

The Seahawks' crowded competition at the back-end of their receiving corps got a little smaller on Thursday. Per the NFL transaction wire, the team waived wideout Darvin Kidsy.

Kidsy, 26, signed to Seattle's practice squad last December. Prior to that, he spent the first two years of his career in Washington.

At this time, no corresponding move has been made to fill the spot left vacant by Kidsy. The Seahawks did, however, host tight end Michael Jacobson and linebacker Lakiem Williams for workouts on Thursday, according to SportsTalk 790's Aaron Wilson.

Released by the CFL's Ottawa Redblacks in July, Williams played his college ball at the University of Syracuse. In 2019, the Tacoma, Washington native recorded 110 combined tackles and 4.5 sacks for the Orange.

Jacobson, meanwhile, is going to turn some heads as a 6-foot-9, 240-pound tight end. He was a four-year starter at Nebraska and eventually Iowa State from 2015-2020, but not in football—basketball. Winning a Big 12 championship with the Cyclones in 2019, the towering power forward was once a top football recruit out of the state of Iowa in high school but opted to take the hardwood instead.

With his collegiate basketball career over and a transition to the pros seemingly not an option, Jacobson is back on the gridiron. The Seahawks are always looking to add to their roster in creative ways and signing the massive Jacobson would certainly qualify as such a move. If his measurements are correct, he would immediately become the tallest player on Seattle's roster, just eking out 6-foot-8 rookie offensive linemen Stone Forsythe and Greg Eiland.

