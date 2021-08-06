From medical assistant to medical missions, RCBC alum goes global with healthcare skillset

MOUNT LAUREL >> Growing up, Joseph Randazzo, of Delran, had a penchant for the sciences. Through his mother, a registered nurse, he often heard stories and saw firsthand how rewarding a healthcare career could be. Flash forward to 2017. He completed a certified medical assistant course at Rowan College at Burlington County, further fueling his interest in health sciences and eventually leading him to choose RCBC’s 3+1 biology route as a precursor to medical school.