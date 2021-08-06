Go Wild in Wisconsin

With 49 state parks, 15 state forests, 44 state trails, 84,000 miles of rivers and streams, and roughly 15,000 lakes, it's never too late to find your own adventure in Wisconsin this summer! If you're looking to start exploring this weekend, you can head over to the Exploratory Park at the Wisconsin State Fair. The Wisconsin DNR returns once again, and the theme for this year’s fair is OutWiGo with a focus on outdoor recreation in Wisconsin. Keith Warnke, Wisconsin DNR Fish, Wildlife and Parks Administrator, joins us to share more about what makes Wisconsin’s outdoors so special.